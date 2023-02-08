Former Rep. O'Halleran returns to VOC, reflects on 3 terms in Congress

Three-term U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran of the Village of Oak Creek lost his bid for reelection in November after his district was remapped. He sat down for his first in-depth interview with the Verde Independent since leaving office in January.

SEDONA – Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was about to give his speech on the confirmation of president for Arizona when rioters began to beat on the doors of the U.S. House Chambers.

O'Halleran said he looked up and the House Speaker was gone and armed Capitol Police were holding back the Chamber doors with overturned furniture and guns.

"I took on a role of trying to help people," O'Halleran said, using the experience and training he had from years of being a Chicago Police officer early in his career. Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego got up and was teaching Legislators how to use gas masks, but they were terrible, he said.

O'Halleran helped other Representatives understand what was going on and assisted ¬getting them off the floor. There were only 10 or 12 police officers there at the time.

"They were breaking through the doors in the hallway," and the Legislators didn't know how many police were in the Capitol as they headed to safe areas.

In Chicago as a young man, O'Halleran, had been through riots and disturbances, and he understood the dynamics. "We just tried to keep people calm."

Will he run again?

"I don't know about that? But I am going to do something," said O'Halleran, who now only goes by "Tom" when ordering his coffee at a VOC coffee shop.

As far as another race for the U.S. House or U.S. Senate, O'Halleran said he just turned 77, so "you never know."

O'Halleran was sitting next to his wife of 53 years, Patricia, who was bundled up for the chilly winter morning.

Is he retiring from politics, O'Halleran was asked again.

"No, he's in pause," said Patricia, holding back more comments with a laugh.

"Neither Pat, nor I, see not doing something," the former representative said.

Their goal has always been to help give people a good environment to live in and keep the country strong.

The couple live in an unincorporated part of the Sedona area and, thus, the drove dirt roads and arrived in a mud-splattered SUV.

The line is drawn

O'Halleran said he didn't expect to lose last November even after his District was redrawn to be heavily Republican. For three terms he won in District 1, but the seat was redrawn into District 2.

Republicans were able to get the voters to the polls, and they spoke, he said. "You lose and you move on."

However, he said the redistricting was "obviously a bone of contention." They took one district in the entire state and changed it completely.

The redistricting is done by the Redistricting Commission, which is appointed by the leaders of the Arizona Legislature.

The process "should have been impartial," he said. It should have taken into account the competitiveness of all the districts and it didn't do that in his District 2 and in District 9 where Rep. Paul Gosar’s seat was reassigned to.

"Gerrymandering is the big issue around the entire country," O’Halleran said, and politics should be kept out of it. "The people should be determining how their representatives are elected."

Bring together, not divide

"If America's going to be able to come back together, we need less divisiveness and more discussion on policy and not just on straight-party ticket lines," O'Halleran said.

"I never got up to give a speech and attacked the people on the other side of the aisle," O'Halleran said. "I talked about the issues that we were addressing. I never made it into a personal or political debate."

He said more than 70% of his bills were bi-partisan. He compared it to 53 years of marriage. He and Patricia have debates, but they don't hold it against each other.

People need to move on to the next election cycle or whatever, he pointed out

Instead, O’Halleran said, people have found a way to use social media “to pound the hell out of fellow Americans.”

O’Halleran agreed the statewide races in Arizona, many of which were won by blue candidates, are trending to a more moderate tone.

"Our country's at a point in time where we need to bring these people back together again and we need people who have a history of doing this," he said. "I enjoy working with people."

O'Halleran was proud that he knocked on doors and spent time driving miles to talk to voters in rural areas. He would make campaign stops at places Thanks A Latte Espresso Cafe in Camp Verde or be a familiar face in Sedona’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Switching parties

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is not the first Arizona politician to switch parties.

O'Halleran served in the Arizona House of Representatives 2001-2007 and Arizona Senate 2007-2009 as a Republican. He then switched to an independent in 2014 and ran for the State Senate but lost. Then in 2016 he switched to a Democrat, when he won his three consecutive U.S. House seats in District 1.

He said he left the Republican Party because some of the core issues in the state were not being addressed, such as rural Arizona, water issues, fiscal responsibility and future planning.

"If all you're doing is fighting yesterday's issues, you're never going to get ahead," he said.

He said his philosophy is simple, you don't have to be a Republican or a Democrat to represent all the people of the United States. "My door is open to everybody."

History follows O'Halleran

O'Halleran was in his Catholic high school typing class in Chicago when John F. Kennedy got shot.

When 9/11 happened, O'Halleran was in the Arizona Legislature and living in the Village of Oak Creek. His brother was the CEO of a major corporation that lost more than 100 employees in the Twin Towers.

O'Halleran said he worked in the towers while working for the financial firm in Chicago. "I knew a lot of people in there."

O'Halleran was born on Jan. 24, 1946, in Chicago and served with the Chicago Police Department from 1966 to 1975. He had three children to raise so he switched professions from police officer, he said. He then became a member of the Chicago Board of Trade until retiring to Arizona 27 years ago.

He moved to the Verde Valley to ride horses and "enjoy the wonders of Arizona."

Next thing he knew he was involved in nonprofits and then he was running for the statehouse. Never did he ever think he would do that in his life.

There's nothing part-time about working in the Arizona Legislature, O'Halleran pointed out.

And the problem with the U.S. House? It costs $30,000 a year for an apartment in Washington.

But "it was a great job," he said. "What you see on TV is not the reality of what goes on during those discussions" in Congress, he said. Committee meetings and staff discussions are critical.

Pandemic and bills

The American people don't see the tremendous amount of work Congress does on bills behind the scenes, O'Halleran said. They see the sensational news on TV.

O'Halleran said he was really proud of his work during the pandemic, to make sure citizens didn't lose their homes, were not thrown out into the streets, and saw that small businesses didn't get destroyed.

"The intent was to come out of this the strongest nation in the world," he said adding that, basically, "that's what's occurred."

O'Halleran is also proud of the infrastructure bill Congress passed as well as the bills addressing human rights and civil rights issues. His office was the most effective office in Congress dealing with tribal issues, he said.

Presidential impeachment

O'Halleran said he voted twice for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

He, the staff and everyone spent a lot of time understanding the nuances of the process. It was important to the nation and "we had to make the right decision.

"I just wish that people would have paid more attention to the factual content than the political content. It's a hard decision to make."

