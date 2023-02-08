Guitar Legend, Grammy Winner, Albert Lee takes the OTCA stage in concert

One of the world’s most renowned guitarist, Albert Lee will perform for one night only, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.



Albert Lee is a two-time GRAMMY winner and one of the most renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris, and The Crickets over his long and illustrious career. The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock ‘n’ roll scene of sixties London when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe.

After moving to the U.S. and assimilating himself into the country music scene, Albert quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business. His studio work in this period continued, including contributions to three albums by Rosanne Cash: 1979’s “Right or Wrong”, 1981’s “Seven Year Ache”, and 1982’s “Somewhere in the Stars”. Other sessions included work with Dave Edmunds, Rodney Crowell, Nanci Griffith, Carlene Carter, and countless others. He recorded a number of solo albums and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on ‘Foggy Mountain Breakdown’. He continues to tour today and plays his signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar.

Albert remains an occasional member of the Crickets, and tours regularly with Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings. Sugar Hill Records released Albert’s solo efforts “Heartbreak Hill” in 2003 and “Road Runner” in 2006. A summer 2011 jaunt with John Jorgenson prompted Albert to form his own U.S. band for the very first time.

This event is sponsored by Lee Worthen and the Best Western Cottonwood Inn. Join us for and unforgettable evening with guitar legend Albert Lee, Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at Fifth St. & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for Albert Lee are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and $45 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com.

Tickets are available online at ShowTix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods, and in Sedona at The Mary D Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.