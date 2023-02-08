Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. when Jerry Geronimo Martin will present “Geronimo: Liberty or Death, That Was the Question.”

Martin is the great-great-grandson of the famous Apache leader and medicine man, Geronimo. He was named after ‘Geronimo’, and the moniker appears on his handwritten birth certificate as his middle name. He has since legally changed his name to Geronimo.

In this presentation, Martin will share actual stories that were passed on from his family about his prominent ancestor. Related through his maternal lineage, he was raised by his mother and great-grandmother, who shared their knowledge of Geronimo, the warrior, and his life and times. Martin also grew up hearing stories of the Apache that provided insight into skirmishes and combat, early reservations and relocations of the Apache people, and the separation of children from their families to Indian schools.

At age 12, Martin started studying his family history, and since then has been passionate about learning all he can about his heritage. Since last presenting at the Museum, his continuing research has revealed many new facts and stories, which he is anxious to share.

Geronimo Martin proudly explains that he is Bedonkohe, Chiricahua, Mescalero, Lipan Apache and Aztec. His matriarch linage is of Goyathlay (Geronimo) Mescalero-Chiricahua: the ‘wise one’.

This program will be in the Museum’s historic Fruit Packing Shed, is free, and open to the public.

The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038.