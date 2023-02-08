'Love & Football Comedy Show' comes to Herberger Theater Feb. 10

Chocolate Sundaes Comedy is taking the Big Game (and Valentine's Weekend!) by storm with the inaugural presentation of the Love & Football Comedy Show! We're the hottest comedy show in Hollywood over 20 years strong with celebrity drop ins on and off the stage. We're most known for never sharing our secret lineups, but always having the funniest comedians in the country, with surprise pop-ins. Recent performers include Kevin Hart, Deon Cole, Marlon Wayans, Bill Burr, George Wallace, and so many more!

Now you can see us LIVE in Phoenix! Our hilarious host, killer DJ and lineup of seasoned comedy vets will make this a night you won't forget. This is not your average comedy show!

1 Night

2 Shows (7:00pm and 9:30pm)

Herberger Theater Center Stage

2,000+ attendees

20M+ social reach

Join Chocolate Sundaes and thousands of our closest friends and football fans for a night of strong drinks and even stronger laughs! Held at the historic Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix, the Love & Football Comedy Show is taking place in the heart of the city, right across the street from the Phoenix Convention Center and the NFL Super Bowl Experience. With 2 shows, almost 2000 attendees, highly-touted comedic talent on stage and bustling crowds on the street, this show is the perfect opportunity to put your brand front and center to attendees of the Big Game!

Ticket sales and Backstage passes www.HERBERGERTHEATER.org

Sponsor, vendor and brand activation opportunities www.CHOCOLATESUNDAES.com