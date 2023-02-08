Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

February’s concert features nationally touring musicians Bernice Lewis, Ryan Biter, and Ron McLain.

Bernice Lewis

With almost four decades of performing festivals, concert halls, coffeehouses, colleges, and house concerts, along with a half dozen acclaimed CDs, Bernice Lewis has built a solid national fan base. She is also a storyteller, published poet, producer, and educator extraordinaire. Lewis — who studied vocal improvisation with Bobby McFerrin, guitar technique with Alex DeGrassi and Guy van Duser, and songwriting with Rosanne Cash and Cris Williamson — has been a featured performer on NPR’s Mountain Stage program, as well as at the Kennedy Center.

In 2008, she was awarded an Artist in Residence position by the National Park Service. In 1987, she was a finalist in the prestigious New Folk Songwriting Contest at the Kerrville (Texas) Folk Festival, where she continues to be a main stage favorite.

Her ballad, “Bridges That Hold,” was included in Peter, Paul and Mary’s Lifelines video (PBS). She was featured in Yoga Journal for her work with sound and yoga, and has shared the stage with many renowned artists, including Dar Williams, Dixie Chicks, Patty Griffin, Pete Seeger, Ellis Paul, Rory Block, Livingston Taylor, Odetta, Christine Lavin, Marty Sexton, Patty Larkin, Catie Curtis, Mary Gauthier… it’s a long list.

She has a forty-eight year old daily yoga practice, loves strong coffee, and her religion is the Grand Canyon. “For me, it’s about the songs, each different, each a well thought out message, each a labor of love,” says Bernice.

Bernice is The Artist Associate in Songwriting at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and founding faculty member at Schreiner University’s Songkeeper Program in Kerrville, Texas. She has taught at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Rock On Camp at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, as well as at many schools and retreat centers.

She has also been an Artist in Residence and workshop presenter at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, New York, Kripalu Center for Yoga in Lenox, Massachusetts, and Esalen Institute in Big Sur.

Ryan Biter

Inspired by the 7,000-foot elevation of his Flagstaff home, Ryan Biter loves nothing more than taking audiences on adventures scaling emotional heights and depths.

Ryan immerses listeners in his warm, compelling, and deeply affecting music; he will have you flying high one song and break your heart the next. Heavily influenced by American roots music, his sound combines soul, blues, and rootsy Americana. From those roots he expands to deliver a strong Indie-Rock sound.

His masterful guitar work partners with his poignant songwriting, and a powerful emotional voice that cuts to the core. His music amplifies something deep and spiritual. Biter is a nationally touring artist and a three-time featured songwriter at the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival, a 2022 Kerrville New Folk Finalist, and a 2022 Songwriters Serenade Finalist.

Ryan has been featured on both nationally and internationally syndicated radio. He has shared the stage with numerous acts including the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. His third studio album Training Wheels, featuring an ambitious full-bodied indie-rock, Americana/blues sound, will be released soon.

You can find Ryan Biter sharing his music across the United States at a mix of house concerts, listening rooms, and festivals across the United States. Find him on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Ron McLain

Ron McLain has been a performer and composer of the songs of life for over 40 years. His dedication to “uplifting” others whether it be in singing or through his wit and humor, also depicts this attitude in his CD’s titled “Love and Other Crazy Relationships,” “And Then There’s Love,” and the “White Buffalo.”

McLain founded, directed and starred in a traveling group of musicians called The Dixie Raider Folk Festival, consisting of over 20 players who played as singles and in groups for multiday festivals in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Ron produced and appeared in many major multiday entertainment events including the annual West End Festival, Lucas County Fair, rodeos, television and radio shows and Toledo’s 4th of July event where he furnished entertainment and played for over 150,000 people.

In 1977 he moved to Sedona and went on the road for about a year playing as a single act in Texas and New Mexico returning to Sedona and playing in hotels and lounges in northern Arizona.

He became very involved in Sedona as working musician as well as community leader producing events, supporting and booking local talent and serving on committees that helped develop Sedona’s cultural arts.

Ron also produced Ray Price and Ray Peterson at the Sun Dome in Phoenix as well as appearing with John Anderson, Michael Martin Murphy, Dash Crofts and England Dan and John Ford Coley, among other nationally known musicians.

Ron’s repertoire consists of country, rock, blues, folk and love songs from the 30’s to the present. His versatile voice can caress a love song or rip through a blues or rock song.

Accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica he has developed a full presentation of his music making you forget that it is not a full band playing behind him. The songs range from classics we all have grown to love, to original songs that speak of his life experiences in the poetry of his use of the language.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at campverde.az.gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.