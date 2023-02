Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 2/9, 5 p.m. - Jack Couchman

Sat 2/11, 2 p.m. - Toucan Eddy

Sun 2/12 No Music/Super Bowl

Tues 2/14, 5 p.m. - Frizzy & Edgy

Apotheca

Next to Synergy through Herbs store

2301 W. SR 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona

928-325-4080

SedonaApotheca.com

Fri 2/17, 6:30-9 p.m. - Penumbra ‘60s and ‘70s music. $5 Cover & donations welcome

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.

Fri & Sat 2/10-11, Hopi Clansmen, Country

Main Stage

1 S Main St, Cottonwood

929-202-3460

mainstageaz.com

Wed 2/8 - Not Your Grandma’s Bingo, 7 p.m.

Thurs 2/9 - Happy Hour, 2 p.m.

Fri 2/10 - Karaoke, 9PM

Sat 2/11 - DJ Provisions, 9 p.m.

Sun 2/12 - Closed



Mon 2/13 - Free Dance Class/Karaoke, 7 p.m./9 p.m.

Tues 2/14 - Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Open every day for lunch at noon. Always 21 and over only - Late night menu available

Thurs 2/9 - Karaoke by AllStar (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Fri 2/10 - DJ Split Cell (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Sat 2/11 - DJ Ill Ego (8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Sun 2/12 - Superbowl Sunday on the big screen TVs

Mon 2/13 - Karaoke by AllStar (8 p.m -midnight)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Fri 2/10 - The Bo Wilson Incident (6-9 p.m.)

Sat 2/11 - Closet Carnivores (6-9 p.m.)

Sun 2/12 - Steve Estes (3-6 p.m.)

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Sat 2/11 - Sky Daddy & The Pop Rocks (w/ Roger Curry), 7-11 p.m.

Sun 2/12 - NAZBA Blues Jam, 1-4 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282 – 2713

SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 2/8, 5 p.m. - Wineaux Wednesday - Patrick Ki

Thurs 2/9, 6 p.m. - Chill on the Hill - Eric Miller & Robin Miller

Fri 2/10, 6 p.m. - Dance Night - Scandalous Hands

Sat 2/11, 6 p.m. - Blues Night - Sir Harrison Blues Band

Sun 2/12, 5 p.m. - CLOSED

Tue 2/14, 7 p.m. - VALENTINES SPECIAL - Esteban & Teresa Joy

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 2/8, 11:30 a.m. - Paint Along for Fun; 5-8 p.m. - JC Jack Couchman Classic Rock & Originals

Thurs 2/9, 5 p.m. - Open Mike hosted by Dan Rice

Fri 2/10, 6 p.m. - Life Is Beautiful

Sat 2/11, 11:30 a.m. - Paint Along for Fun; 3 - 5:30 p.m. - Wine Tasting with Robin Bryer; 6:30-9:30 p.m. - The Strip Down

Sun 2/12 3-9pm - Bowl Sunday, no live music, bowl game on our TVs

Tues 2/14, 5 p.m. - Tim Young

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Wed 2/8, 5:30—8 p.m. at The Arabella Hotel, Sedona



Fri 2/10, 5-8 p.m. at Winery 1912, Sedona

Sat 2/11, 2-5 p.m. at El Rio Del Oro Community Clubhouse in Cottonwood

Tues 2/14, 3-6 p.m. at Del Rio Springs Vineyard in Prescott

Jack Couchman Solo Acoustic

Wed 2/8 - Vino Di Sedona, 5-8 p.m.

Thurs 2/9 - 10/12 Lounge, 5-8 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri 2/17, 3-5 p.m., Happy Hour - Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona

Lyndsay Cross

Thurs 2/9 - Low Places Bar & Grill, Campo Verde, 7-9 p.m.

Fri 2/10 - Tantrum Wines Tasting Room, Cottonwood, 6-9 p.m.

Tues 2/14 - Decanter Tasting Room, VOC, 7-9 p.m.

Room Zero Band

Sat 2/11 - Belfry Brewery in Old Town Cottonwood, 1-4 p.m.

Toucan Eddy

Sat 2/11, 2-6 p.m. - 10/12 Lounge, 910 Main St., Clarkdale