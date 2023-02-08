Obituary: Sidney P. Stelpstra

Sidney P. Stelpstra

1943 - 2023

Sidney Peter Stelpstra, age 79, of Clarkdale, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

He was born in Paterson, New Jersey to Charles and Theresa Stelpstra on December 6, 1943.



Sid graduated from Midland Park High School, and later received a Master’s of Arts degree in Education from Arizona State University. He had a 35-year career in Education as a high school teacher for Mingus Union High School.



Sid married his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Stelpstra, on June 6, 1969, in Phoenix, Arizona. He had a passion for volunteering with organizations to help fight hunger across Verde Valley.



Sid is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his brother, Robert; his children, Michael, Stephen and Thomas; as well as his grandchildren, Maxwell, Isabelle and Mason.



