Oscar-nominated ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ premiere Feb. 10-16 at SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ showing Feb. 10-16 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front”’is nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. It is also in the Oscar running for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Score and Best Sound.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front”’tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I.

Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

The film — from director Edward Berger — is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front”’will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Feb. 10-16. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Thursday, Feb. 10 and 16; 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11; and 4:00 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 13 and 15.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

