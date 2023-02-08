Sedona Heritage Museum Celebrates 25 Years

Oct. 18, 1998, was a sunny, clear day in Sedona. Perfect weather for the grand opening of the Sedona Heritage Museum, which opened that day in Jordan Historical Park. Now, 25 years later, the Museum is preparing a yearlong celebration to commemorate this milestone.

Among the celebrations will be 25th Anniversary Editions of all the Museum’s popular programs as well as special events throughout the year. Special events include an Evening Celebrating Northern Arizona Women, featuring a performance by actress Elizabeth Ware as famed architect Mary Colter on Mar. 4, a chuck wagon dinner and Western movie night in Apr., and four Community Days throughout the year which will feature free admission to the Museum for Sedona area residents as well as apple or peach snacks and desserts in a nod to the region’s orchard history.

The Sedona Heritage Museum, which is operated by the Sedona Historical Society, can boast many achievements over the past 25 years. It has grown from an all-volunteer operation to one which recently hired its first professional executive director. It has also grown to include four sites around the community – the Sedona Heritage Museum in Jordan Historical Park, Cook’s Cemetery in West Sedona, Red Rock Cemetery on Upper Red Rock Loop Road, and the Schuerman Homestead, which is related to the area’s first vineyard and winery more than 100 years ago.

Each year, the Museum offers a busy schedule of dozens of programs for area residents and visitors alike, as well as exhibits exploring different aspects of Sedona’s unique and rich history.

“This is an exciting moment for the Museum,” said Sedona Heritage Museum Executive Director Nate Meyers. “Our 25th Anniversary is an excellent time to celebrate the Museum’s history as well as honor the people whose hard work and dedication led to the development and growth of the organization. It is also a time to think about the next 25 years and consider the ways in which the Museum will continue to grow and become an increasingly vital part of the Sedona community.”

To find out details about the Museum’s many 25th Anniversary events and celebrations call 928-292-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org. The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. It is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.