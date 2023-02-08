Sedona International Film Festival lines up 150 films for 29th annual event

The 29th annual Sedona International Film Festival will feature more than 150 films from around the globe and across a range of categories from full-length features, documentaries and shorts to foreign and animated films from Feb. 18-26 on screens throughout Sedona.
Festival passes as well as ticket packages are on sale at SedonaFlmFestival.com. Passholders will be able to select their films on Jan. 30. 10-and-20 ticket-package holders can choose films on Feb. 6 and single tickets will be on sale beginning Feb. 13.
The Festival’s opening night on Feb. 18 will highlight the works of two-time Oscar nominated Swedish director Lasse Hallström, who first became known for directing almost all of ABBA’s music videos before dedicating his directorial skills to films. He received Academy Award nominations for Best Director for ‘My Life as a Dog’ and ‘Cider House Rules.’
His newest film, ‘Hilma,’ explores the enigmatic life of Swedish artist and mystic Hilma af Klint, now recognized as one of the world’s first abstract artists. The film stars Hallström’s daughter, Tora, and his wife, Oscar nominee Lena Olin.
During the week, Jacqueline Bisset will receive a Sedona International Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. Her most-recent film, ‘Loren & Rose,’ is the story of an indelible bond forged between a promising young filmmaker and an iconic actress. The Festival also will screen Bisset’s personal favorite film, ‘Sleepy Time Gal,’ the story of a young woman (Martha Plimpton) who learns of her adoption and eventually quits her law firm in New York City to find her birth mother (Bisset).
Surrounding those events, “we’ll have an incredible diversity of incredible films chosen by our selection committees from more than 1,300 that were up for consideration,” said Executive Director Pat Schweiss.
Among the special events is the screening of a new documentary, ‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection,’ which celebrates the life and music of the 1970s pop artist. The Festival is one of only three able to show the film which will debut Feb. 10 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Carpenter was among the first to suffer from the eating disorder anorexia when the vastly misunderstood phenomenon brought shame and public humiliation. Screenwriter Randy Schmidt, who wrote the 2010 national bestseller ‘Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter,’ is expected to be on hand.
Other films include ‘Silent Life: The Story of the Lady in Black,’ ‘A Stage of Twilight,’ ‘Róise & Frank,’ ‘Remember This,’ ‘Condition of Return,’ ‘Ibiza Blue,’ ‘Something in the Clouds,’ and ‘The Third Defector.’
Films will be screened at the Festival-owned 99-seat Mary D. Fisher Theatre and the brand new 43-seat Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, which opened in mid-June, at 2030 W State Route 89A, the two largest theaters at the Harkins Theaters Sedona 6 at 2081 W. State Route 89A and at the Sedona Performing Arts Center (SPAC), 995 Upper Red Rock Loop.
Festival memberships are available with privileges including advance e-mail alerts and announcements for all SIFF film and events, discounts on tickets to films and special events and pre-sale Film Festival discounts. Membership levels range from $75 to $50,000.
For information about memberships and all things Sedona International Film Festival, SedonaFilmFestival.com.
Sedona International Film Festival scheduled films
NARRATIVE FEATURES
Beau
Central Valley
Charlie in the Pandemic
Clocked
Condition of Return
Dealing With Dad
A Family for 1640 Days
Farewell, Mr. Haffmann
Hard Shell, Soft Shell
Hilma
Ibiza Blue
It’s Spring...
Lissa’s Trip
Long Flat Balls “Broken Promises”
Loren & Rose
Lost Transport
Love Gets a Room
Maamanithan [The Great Man]
The Marshmallow Mystery Tour
Munch
Pinball- The Man Who Saved the Game
Publish or Perish
Rally Caps
Remember This
The Road Dance
Róise & Frank
Schächten
The Seasons, four love stories
Silent Life
The Sleepy Time Gal
A Stage of Twilight
Stay Awake
Trust
Under The Influencer
Unpacking
White Irish Drinkers
The Wind and the Reckoning
The Year of the Dog
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
Almost an Island
The Art of Silence
Being Michelle
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Case for Kindness
Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins
Exposure
Girl Gang
The Grab
H2: The Occupation Lab
Hide and Seek
A House Made of Splinters
I Like It Here
Immediate Family
Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection
Lalo Guerrero: The Original Chicano
Mama Bears
The March on Rome
Objects
Of Medicine and Miracles
On These Grounds
Patrick and the Whale
Ranger
Relative
Sam Now
Sanson and Me
Savage Waters
The Secret Song
The Shadow Between Us
Song For Hope
Song of the Cicada
Subject
The Therapy
The Thief Collector
Unveiled: Joyce Tenneson & the Heroine’s Journey
The Visitors
When My Sleeping Dragon Woke
Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West
The YouTube Effect
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
The American Frontier
American Scar
Astor Place, The American Dream
Awadagin Pratt: Black in America
Bacon ‘N’ Laces
The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira
The Best Chef in the World
The Bunker Boom: Better Safe Than Sorry
Conducting Life
Down Home
Échale Ganas: The Villa’s Tacos Story
Elevated
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
Fight or Flight
For the Bees
Free to Run
Ibach
In the Rearview
Into the Mountain
John Leguizamo Live at Rikers
Microbiome
Mink!
Monumental Divide
My Dudus
Never Done
One Buck Won’t Hurt
Paving Tundra
Powers
Rare Enough
Remnants of Memory
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Sheri
Shut Up and Paint
Soldier
Swimming Through
There’s No End
Till the End
NARRATIVE SHORTS
The Aftermath
All That Glitters
All Through The Night
Ball and Vase
Before Dawn, Kabul Time
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Bluebird
The Code of Family
The Connection
DAD-rahpy
Dadu
Don’t You Go Nowhere
Hedgehog
Hidden
Into Dust
The Inventor
Knafeh
The Lost Crystals of Jessica’s Room
Lunchbox
My Dear Aunt Sally
No Time Off For Good Behavior
Other
Something in the Clouds
Sunscreen
Suppression
Table 8
Tarneit
The Third Defector
This is Their Land
This Wild Abyss
The Vacation
When She Was Good
Where No One Lives
ANIMATED SHORTS
Andy
The Block
Still With You