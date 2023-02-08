Sedona International Film Festival lines up 150 films for 29th annual event

The 29th annual Sedona International Film Festival will feature more than 150 films from around the globe and across a range of categories from full-length features, documentaries and shorts to foreign and animated films from Feb. 18-26 on screens throughout Sedona.

Festival passes as well as ticket packages are on sale at SedonaFlmFestival.com. Passholders will be able to select their films on Jan. 30. 10-and-20 ticket-package holders can choose films on Feb. 6 and single tickets will be on sale beginning Feb. 13.

The Festival’s opening night on Feb. 18 will highlight the works of two-time Oscar nominated Swedish director Lasse Hallström, who first became known for directing almost all of ABBA’s music videos before dedicating his directorial skills to films. He received Academy Award nominations for Best Director for ‘My Life as a Dog’ and ‘Cider House Rules.’

His newest film, ‘Hilma,’ explores the enigmatic life of Swedish artist and mystic Hilma af Klint, now recognized as one of the world’s first abstract artists. The film stars Hallström’s daughter, Tora, and his wife, Oscar nominee Lena Olin.

During the week, Jacqueline Bisset will receive a Sedona International Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. Her most-recent film, ‘Loren & Rose,’ is the story of an indelible bond forged between a promising young filmmaker and an iconic actress. The Festival also will screen Bisset’s personal favorite film, ‘Sleepy Time Gal,’ the story of a young woman (Martha Plimpton) who learns of her adoption and eventually quits her law firm in New York City to find her birth mother (Bisset).

Surrounding those events, “we’ll have an incredible diversity of incredible films chosen by our selection committees from more than 1,300 that were up for consideration,” said Executive Director Pat Schweiss.

Among the special events is the screening of a new documentary, ‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection,’ which celebrates the life and music of the 1970s pop artist. The Festival is one of only three able to show the film which will debut Feb. 10 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Carpenter was among the first to suffer from the eating disorder anorexia when the vastly misunderstood phenomenon brought shame and public humiliation. Screenwriter Randy Schmidt, who wrote the 2010 national bestseller ‘Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter,’ is expected to be on hand.

Other films include ‘Silent Life: The Story of the Lady in Black,’ ‘A Stage of Twilight,’ ‘Róise & Frank,’ ‘Remember This,’ ‘Condition of Return,’ ‘Ibiza Blue,’ ‘Something in the Clouds,’ and ‘The Third Defector.’

Films will be screened at the Festival-owned 99-seat Mary D. Fisher Theatre and the brand new 43-seat Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, which opened in mid-June, at 2030 W State Route 89A, the two largest theaters at the Harkins Theaters Sedona 6 at 2081 W. State Route 89A and at the Sedona Performing Arts Center (SPAC), 995 Upper Red Rock Loop.

Festival memberships are available with privileges including advance e-mail alerts and announcements for all SIFF film and events, discounts on tickets to films and special events and pre-sale Film Festival discounts. Membership levels range from $75 to $50,000.

For information about memberships and all things Sedona International Film Festival, SedonaFilmFestival.com.

Sedona International Film Festival scheduled films

NARRATIVE FEATURES

 Beau

 Central Valley

 Charlie in the Pandemic

 Clocked

 Condition of Return

 Dealing With Dad

 A Family for 1640 Days

 Farewell, Mr. Haffmann

 Hard Shell, Soft Shell

 Hilma

 Ibiza Blue

 It’s Spring...

 Lissa’s Trip

 Long Flat Balls “Broken Promises”

 Loren & Rose

 Lost Transport

 Love Gets a Room

 Maamanithan [The Great Man]

 The Marshmallow Mystery Tour

 Munch

 Pinball- The Man Who Saved the Game

 Publish or Perish

 Rally Caps

 Remember This

 The Road Dance

 Róise & Frank

 Schächten

 The Seasons, four love stories

 Silent Life

 The Sleepy Time Gal

 A Stage of Twilight

 Stay Awake

 Trust

 Under The Influencer

 Unpacking

 White Irish Drinkers

 The Wind and the Reckoning

 The Year of the Dog

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

 Almost an Island

 The Art of Silence

 Being Michelle

 Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

 Case for Kindness

 Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins

 Exposure

 Girl Gang

 The Grab

 H2: The Occupation Lab

 Hide and Seek

 A House Made of Splinters

 I Like It Here

 Immediate Family

 Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection

 Lalo Guerrero: The Original Chicano

 Mama Bears

 The March on Rome

 Objects

 Of Medicine and Miracles

 On These Grounds

 Patrick and the Whale

 Ranger

 Relative

 Sam Now

 Sanson and Me

 Savage Waters

 The Secret Song

 The Shadow Between Us

 Song For Hope

 Song of the Cicada

 Subject

 The Therapy

 The Thief Collector

 Unveiled: Joyce Tenneson & the Heroine’s Journey

 The Visitors

 When My Sleeping Dragon Woke

 Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West

 The YouTube Effect

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

 The American Frontier

 American Scar

 Astor Place, The American Dream

 Awadagin Pratt: Black in America

 Bacon ‘N’ Laces

 The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira

 The Best Chef in the World

 The Bunker Boom: Better Safe Than Sorry

 Conducting Life

 Down Home

 Échale Ganas: The Villa’s  Tacos Story

 Elevated

 Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go

 Fight or Flight

 For the Bees

 Free to Run

 Ibach

 In the Rearview

 Into the Mountain

 John Leguizamo Live at Rikers

 Microbiome

 Mink!

 Monumental Divide

 My Dudus

 Never Done

 One Buck Won’t Hurt

 Paving Tundra

 Powers

 Rare Enough

 Remnants of Memory

 The Sentence of Michael Thompson

 Sheri

 Shut Up and Paint

 Soldier

 Swimming Through

 There’s No End

 Till the End

NARRATIVE SHORTS

 The Aftermath

 All That Glitters

 All Through The Night

 Ball and Vase

 Before Dawn, Kabul Time

 Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

 Bluebird

 The Code of Family

 The Connection

 DAD-rahpy

 Dadu

 Don’t You Go Nowhere

 Hedgehog

 Hidden

 Into Dust

 The Inventor

 Knafeh

 The Lost Crystals of Jessica’s Room

 Lunchbox

 My Dear Aunt Sally

 No Time Off For Good Behavior

 Other

 Something in the Clouds

 Sunscreen

 Suppression

 Table 8

 Tarneit

 The Third Defector

 This is Their Land

 This Wild Abyss

 The Vacation

 When She Was Good

 Where No One Lives

ANIMATED SHORTS

 Andy

 The Block

 Still With You