Touch-A-Truck Event on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation’s Touch A Truck event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the new Camp Verde Sports Complex located at 990 Champion Way from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This new free, family friendly event will feature over 30 big trucks, construction vehicles, fire trucks, military trucks, boom trucks and more for kids to see, touch and climb on. As a big bonus some of those vehicles will be operating and demonstrating on the other side of a fence to see up close as they dump dirt and move it around or raise things into the sky.

The Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde will be on hand to pass out free hotdogs with support from the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. The first 100 kids will receive a free Camp Verde Parks & Recreation toy hard hat. Yavapai Broadcasting will be on site with a live remote broadcast.

Touch a Truck provides a unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types – public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery and “fun & flashy” trucks – all in one place. Kids will have the opportunity for “hands on” exploration while vehicle operators explain how the vehicle and other equipment works and its purpose in our community. Kids of all ages will be fascinated as they watch these vehicles in action.

There will also be a free kids activity play area that includes a sand box with construction vehicle toys and other miscellaneous activities. We want to give a huge shout out to our Big Rig Sponsors for their support Unisource Energy Services, United Rentals, Camp Verde Veteran’s Tribute Car Show and Yavapai Broadcasting. Our Steam Roller sponsors are Taylor Waste and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde.

For more information, please call the Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Division at 928-554-0820 x3 or email parks@campverde.az.gov or follow us on Facebook.