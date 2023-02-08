Valentine’s Day in Sedona with Esteban Tuesday, Feb. 14

Legendary Master Guitarist Esteban in the private, intimate Sound Bites Grill’s Celebrity Showroom on Valentines Day 4-9pm. Get your tickets now before they are gone. Tickets online at: esteban2023.bpt.me, click on the Get Tickets button.

This venue is a must-see-fan favorite. Watch his fingers fly as he performs at his residency in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Room in breathtaking Sedona, Arizona. This is an intimate dinner theater where you may enjoy a rare and unique experience of music mastery at its finest that cannot be duplicated!... The concert will take you on a musical journey with stories that inspire and ignite the passion of the soul.

Esteban’s Sedona concert goers have reviewed that it is not to be missed! Please join us in creating special memories that will last a lifetime! Book early and come join the festivities!

An up-close and intimate concert like no other. Experience an evening with master concert guitarist Esteban, his daughter and world renown violinist Teresa Joy, and one of today’s finest drummers Joe Morris

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2713. Tickets can be accessed on line via their website: soundbitesgrill.com.