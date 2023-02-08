Zenprov Comedy’s “Love Struck: Head Over Heel Hilarious”

Does laughing turn you on? Start the romance early for your Valentine’s Day with Zenprov Comedy’s completely improvised show ‘Love Struck: Head Over Heels Hilarious!’ on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Joining Zenprov on stage, straight from Chicago’s Second City, will be veteran improviser Jessica Mitolo. “We’ve been working with Jessica since 2020, and we’re excited to have her perform with us at this one-time-only engagement,” said Derek Dujardin, Director of Zenprov Comedy.

“Valentine’s Day is our favorite show of the year,” said Dujardin. “We’ll interview a couple from the audience about how they met. Then will embellish their love story with improvised scenes that may or may not have happened during their early romance, complete with friends, exes and a dramatic first kiss. We’ll also perform the ‘Dating Game,’ but the bachelors are exotic animals, historical figures and bumper stickers. So, is laughter the ultimate aphrodisiac? Find out!”

With a decade of performances, Zenprov Comedy is a local favorite that taps into the rich source material that comes from living in a place steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, self-help gurus, radical vegans and confused tourists lost in roundabouts. Coached by a famed Second City director Jessica Mitolo, Zenprov’s otherworldly performances are grounded in rock-solid improv work, inventive satire, and a constant search for life’s truths hidden within the great Cosmic Giggle.

If you’ve never been to one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions and Chicago-style, long-form improv, where scenes and characters interconnect. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located in Old Town Cottonwood at Fifth St. and Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Shows are rated PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes. Tickets for Zenprov are $18 advance, $20 at the door, and $25 for the first three rows. Tickets are available online at OldTownCenter.org, in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.