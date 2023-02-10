MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates

COTTONWOOD - A middle school student has been arrested by Cottonwood Police, accused of making “terroristic” threats against other students.

Mountain View Preparatory, part of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, called police after multiple students reported a 13 year old telling them they were on a “kill list” Wednesday.

The district and the police department released simultaneous announcements about the incident on Friday morning.

MVP has a “Threat Assessment Team” in place that involves the principal, school counselor, CPD safety officer and a district prevention specialist. They “investigated the situation and determined threat to be credible,” the district stated.

“It worked. Our system worked,” C-OC Superintendent Steve King told The Verde Independent. “That’s the one silver lining to come out of this situation.”

After first hearing about the threats, Principal Kelli Rhoda removed the accused student from class. After the Threat Assessment Team investigation, the student was sent home with an authorized adult.

Police officers met with staff and the students, who said the classmate had been telling them they either were or were not on a “kill list.” As word got around, students began asking the classmate if they were on the so-called “kill list.”

In talking to the 13 year old, police stated they have “no evidence to support there is a physical list.” The 13 year old told police “he had no real intention to do harm at the school.”

The student was placed under arrest on charges of threatening or intimidating, interference or disruption of an educational institution and making a terroristic threat. He was transported to the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday.

“The Cottonwood Police Department wants to thank the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District for the collaborative response with this incident,” CPD spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn stated in the news release. “We also want to remind parents to discuss with their children that any threat of violence at our schools will be taken serious by school administration and law enforcement. These situations are frustrating and it is critically important that parents, teachers and students feel safe.”

The C-OC District also encouraged parents to have “open dialogue” with their children. The district sent the information about the incident along with the police announcement to all employees in the district.

King said Friday the administration will also speak with those students who reported the threats while letting all students and parents know what had occurred and how it is being handled.

In the Verde Valley, police investigations into student threats have typically been among high-school aged students. Just last May, a Mingus Union senior was charged with making online threats against students before graduation, though charges were later dropped due to “low likelihood of conviction.”