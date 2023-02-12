OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Super Bowl Munching in Arizona Pile burn project at Dead Horse Ranch State Park planned this week Businesses begin to blossom around Valentine’s Day Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley Cornville man describes pit bull attack Girl Scouts across the country modernize with online sales, new approach to curriculum MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run Miss Nature’s Arizona Pride Tour 2023, upset residents take to Council

Subscribe Now
Sun, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Letter: Dunce cap has a point

Originally Published: February 12, 2023 11:59 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News