Sun, Feb. 12
Obituary: Diane C. Spatafora

Diane C. Spatafora

Diane C. Spatafora

Originally Published: February 12, 2023 12:05 a.m.

Diane C. Spatafora

1941 - 2022

Diane Coral Spatafora 5 December 1941 - 7 December 2022 Diane Spatafora of Camp Verde, Arizona passed to the glory of God on 7 December 2022, she was born in Blue Island, Illinois.

Diane is survived by her husband Lee Spatafora and Precious (her Jack Russell Terrier) of Camp Verde, son Lee Miller of the Village of Oak Creek and son Michael Serna of Dunedin, New Zealand.

Diane managed a housing renovation business for thirty-five years in the Orange County of California.

I don’t know how to put into words that reflect the life of this wonderful and loving lady, My Wife. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to know about this wonderful lady. Our heart is broken and has a big void. She was a great wife, mother and grand mother. At present I have plans for a Celebration of Life in the spring.

Information provided by the funeral home.

