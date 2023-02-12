Obituary: Eugene R. Shoemake
Eugene R. Shoemake
1940 - 2023
Eugene Robert Shoemake passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023 with his loving family at his side in Gilbert, Arizona.
Although he was a true Arizonan (both avid Phoenix Suns and AZ Diamondback fan), Gene was born in Gainesville, Texas on January 8, 1940. The Shoemakes moved to Phoenix during his early life, where he attended South Mountain High School.
A trucking career enabled him to provide for his family. In retirement, he called the Verde Valley home.
This is where he met Betty Gray, the love of his life. Together, they made the Willows in Camp Verde a special home. He loved spending precious time with friends and family.
Travel adventures to upstate New York, Oregon, Jamaica and occasional casinos of Laughlin added spice to his life. A believer in Jesus Christ, a devoted father, and a friend, he will be deeply missed...
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Eugene Shoemake & Mary Juanita (Reeves) Shoemake and brother Tom Shoemake.
He is survived by his sister Rena Hope Sherrill, daughters Shelly (Jim) Dilbeck and Dene (Jeff) Martin and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren whose lives he has touched.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his memory at the First Southern Baptist Church at 299 W. Hollamon Street in Camp Verde, Arizona, on February 18 at 11:30 am.
Consider a donation in his memory in lieu of flowers to Camp Verde Senior Center, (P.O. Box 1793 Camp Verde, AZ 86322).
Information provided by family.
