OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Super Bowl Munching in Arizona Pile burn project at Dead Horse Ranch State Park planned this week Businesses begin to blossom around Valentine’s Day Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley Cornville man describes pit bull attack Girl Scouts across the country modernize with online sales, new approach to curriculum MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run Miss Nature’s Arizona Pride Tour 2023, upset residents take to Council

Subscribe Now
Sun, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Eugene R. Shoemake

Eugene R. Shoemake

Eugene R. Shoemake

Originally Published: February 12, 2023 12:20 a.m.

Eugene R. Shoemake

1940 - 2023

Eugene Robert Shoemake passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023 with his loving family at his side in Gilbert, Arizona.

Although he was a true Arizonan (both avid Phoenix Suns and AZ Diamondback fan), Gene was born in Gainesville, Texas on January 8, 1940. The Shoemakes moved to Phoenix during his early life, where he attended South Mountain High School.

A trucking career enabled him to provide for his family. In retirement, he called the Verde Valley home.

This is where he met Betty Gray, the love of his life. Together, they made the Willows in Camp Verde a special home. He loved spending precious time with friends and family.

Travel adventures to upstate New York, Oregon, Jamaica and occasional casinos of Laughlin added spice to his life. A believer in Jesus Christ, a devoted father, and a friend, he will be deeply missed...

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Eugene Shoemake & Mary Juanita (Reeves) Shoemake and brother Tom Shoemake.

He is survived by his sister Rena Hope Sherrill, daughters Shelly (Jim) Dilbeck and Dene (Jeff) Martin and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren whose lives he has touched.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his memory at the First Southern Baptist Church at 299 W. Hollamon Street in Camp Verde, Arizona, on February 18 at 11:30 am.

Consider a donation in his memory in lieu of flowers to Camp Verde Senior Center, (P.O. Box 1793 Camp Verde, AZ 86322).

Information provided by family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News