Obituary: John P. Alley

Originally Published: February 12, 2023 midnight

John P. Alley

1948 - 2022

John P. Alley April 7, 1948 - December 7, 2022 John P. Alley, 74, of Cottonwood, Arizona died peacefully with his family at his side. He was born in Uvalde, Texas to Paul and Shirley Alley.

John was a Vietnam Veteran, medic, recipient of the Purple Heart and Silver Star. He loved God, country, and family. He enjoyed reading, football, woodworking, and road trips.

John was the best husband, son, son-in-law, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and encourager. He will be sorely missed.

Military services to be held at Prescott National Cemetery at a later date.

Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements. An online guest book is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

