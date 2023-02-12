OFFERS
Super Bowl Munching in Arizona Pile burn project at Dead Horse Ranch State Park planned this week Businesses begin to blossom around Valentine’s Day Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley Cornville man describes pit bull attack Girl Scouts across the country modernize with online sales, new approach to curriculum MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run Miss Nature’s Arizona Pride Tour 2023, upset residents take to Council

Obituary: Michael Lee Utz

Michael Lee Utz

Michael Lee Utz

Originally Published: February 12, 2023 12:10 a.m.

Michael Lee Utz

1949 - 2023

Michael Lee Utz, 73, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on January 4, 2023. He was born on August 28, 1949 in Minneapolis, MN, to Lloyd Herbert and Mary Louise Utz. He attended school in Payson, Arizona.

Michael worked as a concrete finisher for the City of Cottonwood. He was a bull rider during his younger years. His interests were fishing and hunting. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother to his family.

He is preceded in death by his spouse of 22 years, Laurel Utz, his brother, Lloyd Utz, and daughters Mary Utz and Jolea Utz. He is survived by sister Amber; grandchildren Pati, Tanya, Tyler, and Elena; and great-grandson Julian.

Services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

News