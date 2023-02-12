Obituary: Michael Lee Utz
Michael Lee Utz
1949 - 2023
Michael Lee Utz, 73, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on January 4, 2023. He was born on August 28, 1949 in Minneapolis, MN, to Lloyd Herbert and Mary Louise Utz. He attended school in Payson, Arizona.
Michael worked as a concrete finisher for the City of Cottonwood. He was a bull rider during his younger years. His interests were fishing and hunting. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother to his family.
He is preceded in death by his spouse of 22 years, Laurel Utz, his brother, Lloyd Utz, and daughters Mary Utz and Jolea Utz. He is survived by sister Amber; grandchildren Pati, Tanya, Tyler, and Elena; and great-grandson Julian.
Services have been held. An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
