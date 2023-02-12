OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Super Bowl Munching in Arizona Pile burn project at Dead Horse Ranch State Park planned this week Businesses begin to blossom around Valentine’s Day Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley Cornville man describes pit bull attack Girl Scouts across the country modernize with online sales, new approach to curriculum MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run Miss Nature’s Arizona Pride Tour 2023, upset residents take to Council

Subscribe Now
Sun, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Wayne Thomas Dickinson

Wayne Thomas Dickinson

Wayne Thomas Dickinson

Originally Published: February 12, 2023 12:20 a.m.

Wayne Thomas Dickinson

1955 - 2023

Wayne Thomas Dickinson was born November 13, 1955 at Tripler General Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii to Wallace M. and Florence J. Dickinson.

He and his family moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in 1957 where he attended school. After school Wayne enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1974. He served in Okinawa and Viet Nam and took part in the evacuation of Saigon. He was honorably discharged in 1976. Wayne was very proud of being a Marine and his time in service to his country.

Wayne had a love of being outdoors and a love of all seasons and an unwavering love for his family and friends. In 1980 Wayne married the love of his life, Lisa Ann Warren.

Wayne passed away January 6, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Walker Eldon and a nephew Jeffery Dickinson.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, son Wade Cole Dickinson and daughter Kristi Lyn Dickinson, brother Wallace, sisters Dorothy Lister and Joann Bersell, grandson Chandler Reddell and great-grand daughter Malery Boseck and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be March 4, 2023 at the Clear Creek Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. There will be a get-together at Hausers’ corn stand with refreshments after the service.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News