Obituary: Wayne Thomas Dickinson
Wayne Thomas Dickinson
1955 - 2023
Wayne Thomas Dickinson was born November 13, 1955 at Tripler General Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii to Wallace M. and Florence J. Dickinson.
He and his family moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in 1957 where he attended school. After school Wayne enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1974. He served in Okinawa and Viet Nam and took part in the evacuation of Saigon. He was honorably discharged in 1976. Wayne was very proud of being a Marine and his time in service to his country.
Wayne had a love of being outdoors and a love of all seasons and an unwavering love for his family and friends. In 1980 Wayne married the love of his life, Lisa Ann Warren.
Wayne passed away January 6, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Walker Eldon and a nephew Jeffery Dickinson.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, son Wade Cole Dickinson and daughter Kristi Lyn Dickinson, brother Wallace, sisters Dorothy Lister and Joann Bersell, grandson Chandler Reddell and great-grand daughter Malery Boseck and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be March 4, 2023 at the Clear Creek Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. There will be a get-together at Hausers’ corn stand with refreshments after the service.
Information provided by the family.
