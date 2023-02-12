Pile burn project at Dead Horse Ranch State Park planned this week

COTTONWOOD – This week the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), in conjunction with Arizona State Parks and Trails, is expected to begin a two-day pile burn project at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood.

During the day, smoke off the project may be visible to Cottonwood and immediate communities. Project managers expect the smoke to settle into the Verde River overnight, near Cottonwood down to Camp Verde. The project takes place within the state park, but will not affect park visitors.

The piles are on approximately five acres and the result of leftover debris from continual fuels work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.

Ignitions begin the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14, with project completion expected by Wednesday. Prescribed burns always depend upon weather conditions and resource availability. Burns will be canceled or rescheduled if conditions do not allow for safe burning.

DFFM assists Arizona State Parks and Trails by providing them with hand crews and additional resources qualified in prescribed fire. Over the past few months, the agency has conducted several pile burns at Tonto Natural Bridge, Lost Dutchman, Roper Lake and Picacho Peak state parks.

All burns, regardless of pile or broadcast, must have approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality prior to beginning ignitions.

Notifications will be made before the start of ignitions on the agency’s social media.