Planning underway to commemorate 10-year mark of Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy

In Yarnell, detail of the bronze statue of a Hotshot by Matt Glenn that pays tribute to the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots wildland firefighters who lost their lives on June 30, 2013. (Adobe/stock)

Originally Published: February 12, 2023 12:05 a.m.

As the 10-year mark approaches for the firefighting tragedy that took the lives of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire, a team is working to commemorate the tragedy with memorial events on Friday, June 30, 2023.

In a Feb. 8 news release, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Team reported that two special events are planned for June 30.

“This June marks the 10-year anniversary of the day our wildland firefighting community, Arizonans, and the nation will never forget,” states the news release. “On June 30, 2013, 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County.”

To honor the 19 fallen Hotshots, the interagency Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Team has been planning memorial events for Friday, June 30, 2023.

First, on Friday morning, the team is arranging a private memorial for Granite Mountain family members at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery in Prescott.

Then, that afternoon, a public memorial is being planned at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. The team hopes to conclude and coincide the public memorial as the courthouse bells begin to ring at 4:32 p.m. Every June 30 at that time, 19 bells chime in memory of the hotshots.

“We will never stop honoring these men, their lives, and the sacrifices they made, not just on June 30, but every day,” said Tony Sciacca, Memorial Team Incident Commander. “This was a tragedy for our entire wildland firefighting family and many of us are still trying to process that day. We continue to grieve and try to heal. We can never do enough to show our gratitude to them, but we hope that through these ceremonies we can ensure their memories live on and always remember them in a way they deserve.”

Local, state, and federal agencies are participating on the Memorial Team, including the City of Prescott; the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management; Prescott Fire Department; Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority; the Prescott National Forest; the Bureau of Land Management; and various Phoenix-area fire departments.

The news release notes that as event planning continues over the next several months, more information will be released. A memorial website is also being developed and that address will be shared soon.

