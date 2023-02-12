Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley

COTTONWOOD – Meteorologists are predicting rain and snow early in the week for the Verde Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday may be wet and freezing, but the sun is expected to return fully by Wednesday.

Sunday’s forecast is for partly sunny skies with a high near 65 degrees F. By nighttime, there is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. The low will be around 34.

Monday, the likelihood of rain lingers, with 50% chance during day and a high temperature about 49. The overnight low is expected to be around 32 under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday has a 60% chance for rain, mainly after 11 a.m., according to NWS. The daytime is predicted to be near 46 while winds are between 17 and 22 mph and gusting as high as 31 mph. Overnight, the dropping temperature down to 19 may lead to a mix of rain and snow, “becoming all snow” after 9 p.m. The chance for precipitation is 70% and winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Only Jerome may get some accumulation.

Wednesday, the forecast calls for a mostly sunny day and a high near 40. From this distance, the prediction is for a mostly clear night with low around 18.

So far, the rest of the week looks mostly sunny.