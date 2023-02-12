Super Bowl Munching in Arizona
During Super Bowl weekend, data gurus are watching what you eat. The average American chows down about 2,400 calories over the four hours the big game typically lasts. What are your fellow Arizonans most likely to be eating?
Here are the top 10 most Googled foods in Arizona during Super Bowl Weekend:
- Pizza
Arizonans searched for a good slice 125,247 times over Super Bowl Weekend 2022. That is more than double the second food item on the list.
- Burgers
Hamburgers were Googled 60,801 times during the weekend.
- Chicken wings
So many flavors, so many dipping sauces. Wings were hunted 40,646 times
- Hot dogs
An oldie but a goodie was the center of attention 27,635 times.
- BBQ ribs
Maybe a messy choice but great if you find the right place, which Arizonans tried to find 25,077 times.
- Cookies
Yes, plates and trays of cookies were in demand at least 24,991 times.
- Chili
Con carne or beans or whatever, chili was searched for 19,600 times.
- Ice cream
A crowd-pleaser at the end of a Super Bowl spread, ice cream was hunted up 18,344 times.
- Chips and dip
Know a good place for the ultimate snack? More than 17,000 Arizonans wondered, too.
- Subs & sandwiches
Source: Gambling.com used Google Search Volumes in Arizona during Super Bowl Weekend 2022.
