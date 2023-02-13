OFFERS
Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville

Kerry Wright (inset) was booked into the infirmary at the Yavapai County jail while a shooting victim had to undergo surgery at Flagstaff Medical Center after an incident in Cornville.

Originally Published: February 13, 2023 4:13 p.m.

CORNVILLE – One person was shot and a Cornville man was arrested after a dramatic stand-off with Yavapai County Sheriff’s officers Sunday.

First responders were called to a home on South Aspaas Road on the report of a shooting in the neighborhood. YCSO was told that a person had been shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to try to talk the armed suspect out of the building, “but he refused to surrender and took up a position inside the house to prevent an arrest.”

Realizing there could be a person with life-threatening injuries in the home, a sergeant and two deputies entered the building and removed the person, who had been shot multiple times. That person was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center while officers continued to negotiate with the man accused of the shooting, identified as Kerry M. Wright, 59, of Cornville.

YCSO’s SWAT team and the Multi-Agency Verde Valley SWAT team took over the scene.

The sheriff's office state the person who was shot was listed "in critical condition undergoing surgery for his wounds" on Sunday night.

According to YCSO, Wright refused to leave the house and told officers several times he was willing to shoot it out. He allegedly fired a shot that hit the windshield of an armored SWAT vehicle, but no one was injured.

Wright surrendered around 7 p.m., YCSO stated. He was taken by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood “as a precaution prior to being booked into jail.” He was booked around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning and listed in the jail’s infirmary.

Wright faces charges of attempted homicide, several counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated assault per domestic violence. He is being held without bond. The case is being investigated by YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau.

“It is during these times, I am reminded of the selfless sacrifice of our men and women in law enforcement,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a prepared statement. “Each day they stand in front of evil to protect our ability to enjoy the freedoms we hold so dear. I want to thank the men and women who responded from the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Verde Valley Multi-Agency SWAT.”

