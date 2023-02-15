Acclaimed Dover Quartet Returns to Chamber Music Sedona

Chamber Music Sedona is excited to announce the long-awaited return of the Dover Quartet, performing a concert on Sunday, Mar. 5, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. One of the most in-demand chamber ensembles in the world, the Dover Quartet currently consists of violinists Joel Link and Bryan Lee, violist Hezekiah Leung, and cellist Camden Shaw. At the Mar. 5 concert, the Grammy-nominated quartet will perform a program of works by Joseph Haydn, William Grant Still, and Antonin Dvorak.

Named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the Dover Quartet has enjoyed a rapid rise to international acclaim since its formation at the Curtis Institute of Music. The group has earned numerous awards and accolades, including a stunning sweep of all prizes at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition, an Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award, and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award. Most recently, the Dover Quartet announced that it received two new Grammy nominations in 2022: Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for Vol. 2 of the group’s Complete Beethoven String Quartets recording (released by Cedille Records), and Best Contemporary Classical Composition for its recording of Andy Akiho’s LigNEous Suite with Ian David Rosenbaum.

The Dover Quartet, which draws inspiration from the lineage of the distinguished Guarneri, Cleveland, and Vermeer Quartets, serves as the Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music. In this role, the group can access resources that allow them to experiment with new technologies and engage audiences through digital means, while working closely with students in the Nina von Maltzahn String Quartet Program – from which they recruit the most promising young string quartets and foster their development in order to nurture a new generation of leading professional chamber ensembles. The Dover Quartet also holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University, Artosphere, and the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival.

Tickets for the ‘Dover Quartet Returns’ concert are $40 for adults and $15 for students aged 13-21 with ID. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Reserved seating is available for up to $60 per ticket. To purchase concert tickets or learn more about the Dover Quartet, visit ChamberMusicSedona.org/2023-dover-string-quartet-returns/.