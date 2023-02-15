ARTS ACADEMY OF SEDONA PRESENTS FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE THEATER, Feb. 17, 7-8:30 PM AT THE COLLECTIVE SEDONA IN VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK

The Arts Academy of Sedona (AAS) has announced the next presentation of its Friday Night at the Theater program (presented on the third Friday of every month) at its luxurious black box theater in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek.

In recognition of “Valentine’s Week,” on Feb. 17 from 7-8:30 pm, this cabaret-style event — titled “It’s All About Love” — will feature music, dance, recitation, and drama from a variety of local performers, including musicians, singers, dancers, poets, and spoken-word artists. The cast includes Luca Carmarda, Sandi Schenholm, Gary Every, Cassie Mavis, Chantal Harte and Jashan Blackwell—The Traveling Troubadours, Michael Steele, Camilla Ross, and Craig Schneider. Come along and sing with them and celebrate LOVE.

If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, you can order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza (www.rottenjohnnys.com) or Dellepiane’s Burgers (www.dellepianeburger.com). Be sure to place your food order by 6 pm so it will be ready in time for pick-up before the show.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/aaa-friday-nite22. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone, please call: 860-705-9711.

Arts Academy of Sedona is a not-for-profit educational and cultural community center committed to innovating and creating art in all forms, and to bringing our programs to local Sedona residents and visitors. Contact AAS at The Collective Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, 7000 SR-179, STE C-100, 860-705-9711.