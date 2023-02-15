Comedienne Rita Rudner returns to YCPAC Feb. 19

Get ready to laugh with a seasoned, savvy comedienne whose agile mind can go most anywhere – and usually does. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center invites you to join us when Rita Rudner returns to Prescott, Sunday evening, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.

In a fickle entertainment world – where trendy performers quickly burn out – Rita Rudner has accomplished the near-impossible. She has built a sustained, adventurous and multi-faceted career by delighting audiences with sophisticated, well-observed humor. Night after night after night.

The nine-time winner of Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year Award actually started her career as a dancer. Rita moved to New York at the age of fifteen, hoping to dance on Broadway. She appeared in several shows, including the original productions of Follies and Mack and Mabel. It was while she was dancing in the Broadway production of Annie that Rita began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. At a time when breaking into the comedy circuit was especially challenging for women, Rita thwarted all stereotyping with clever, quirky material and a confident command of the stage.

Forced to choose between chorus lines and punchlines in the early 80s, Rudner jumped into comedy, full-time. Her clever observations on relationships and human behavior, and her smart and sly delivery caught the eye of talent scouts and soon she found herself a regular guest on Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show.

Tickets for Rita Rudner start at $32. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, in Prescott. The YCPAC Ticket Office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For reservations or more information, please call: 928-776-2000 or visit us online at YCPAC.com.