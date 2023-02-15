Friends of Camp Verde Library host exhibit, reception for award-winning artist Sheri Morris

Friends of Camp Verde Library invites the community to the opening reception of the Sheri Morris art exhibit on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the library.

Meet the artist, enjoy some refreshments, and bring your checkbook. Thanks to Sheri's extreme generosity in donating her artwork, each painting on exhibit will be for sale with all proceeds going to the Friends of Camp Verde Library.

Sheri’s paintings, nearly all oil, are primarily inspired by the majestic beauty of the Verde Valley and other northern Arizona locations. Raised by parents who were lovers of art, music and books, Sheri's creativity was encouraged from early childhood. And, growing up in a time when idleness was discouraged, Sheri learned to enjoy being busy and love learning. She started making her own clothes in fifth grade eventually learning the art of dying fabrics and delving into batik as an art form.

Sheri was a juried member of the Arizona Designer Craftsman Guild for many years and loved the competitions. After retirement, pastels grew to be her favorite medium, and she became a juried member of the Arizona Pastel Society.

She moved from pastels to oils several years ago, going back to a favorite medium from her college days. The Verde Valley is now her greatest inspiration and the topic of most of her paintings. Sheri’s awe-inspiring paintings have won Best of Show at the Fountain Hills Art Show, Glendale Art Fair, Mohave Art Fair, Verde Valley Art Fair, and the Havasu Art Exhibition. One of her paintings of the Verde River was selected for inclusion in the Smithsonian Waterways Exhibit sponsored by Yavapai College.

Friends of Camp Verde Library is 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose purpose is to support the library through donations, activities, education, and volunteer opportunities.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org.