FESTIVAL: Karen Allen shares end-of-life conversations behind ‘A Stage of Twilight’

Ever wonder why filmmakers make the films they make?
Ever wonder why actors are attracted to certain films?
For Karen Allen (‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Starman,’ ‘White Irish Drinkers’) and writer/director/producer Sarah Schwab, it started when they sat across a dinner table in New York City more than a decade ago “sharing end-of-life issues and sharing our experiences,” Allen said.
She was appearing in a play, and Schwab was a young playwright.
That dinner – and those conversations – evolved over the next decade into, first, a play and then the film ‘A Stage of Twilight’, which will screen among the 150 films at the 29th annual Sedona International Film Festival, Feb. 18-26.
“It was the culmination of a long-term process,” Allen said. “I don’t think it’s ever happened before where I was so involved in the evolution of a piece of writing.”
Schwab added that Allen “came in early-on after having a nice dinner and sharing good conversation. It’s been nice to have a collaborator with a project for so long and finally have finished it.”
That project is loosely based on the passing of Schwab’s father when she was a teenager.
“He and I had many conversations about him passing away,” Schwab said. “When the time actually came, it helped me grieve in a healthier way. I’m hoping audiences take away the ability to have difficult conversations. End of life and end-of-life conversations are tricky. No one wants to have them, but every human being has to face it at one time or another.”
‘A Stage of Twilight’ follows Cora (Allen) and Barry (William Sandler), a retired couple enjoying life in their 70s. One day, Barry has a severe coughing fit and is diagnosed with a terminal heart disease. No longer able to hide his illness, or the unpleasant side effects, Barry makes the decision to rent a trailer home in the middle of the woods where he can die alone.
His hope for a dignified death proves to be a dispiriting struggle for Cora, especially when Joey, a 17-year-old neighbor who acts as a surrogate son enters the picture. As the days wind down to Barry’s departure, Cora is driven to make a critical decision for them both.
“One thing that’s always fascinated me about the conversations Barry and Cora have in the play and now the film, is whose death is it,” Allen said. “And since the very beginning of this, I’ve had two friends pass in a very similar situation. Both of them made decisions to die in a very isolated way, removing themselves from friends and family and the world at large because they wanted the experience of death to belong completely to them.
“For me, I wanted to be there with them and part of their journey up to the very end, as does Cora,” Allen added. “I’m intrigued by people making that decision, as are audiences. I feel, for many, it’s the first time they even considered that someone they love might make a decision like that, or even conceive of it as a possibility. It’s interesting to watch it ignite such intriguing conversations.”
There will be many conversations about this topic and others during the eight-day Festival. Allen and Schwab will be on hand for those that are generated by their film as will two-time Oscar nominated director Lasse Hallström for his newest film, ‘Hilma’; Jacqueline Bisset and Kelly Blatz for ‘Loren & Rose’; Dean Cain for former Sedona resident’s newest film, ‘Condition of Return’; Judd Hirsch and Amy Smart for ‘Rally Caps’; and Stephen Lang and Peter Riegert for the film ‘White Irish Drinkers,’ which also stars Allen.
Also during the Festival, Bisset will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and be at the screening of her favorite personal film, ‘Sleepy Time Gal.’
Films will be screened at the Festival-owned 99-seat Mary D. Fisher Theatre and the brand new 43-seat Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, which opened in mid-June, at 2030 W. State Route 89A, the two largest theaters at the Harkins Theaters Sedona 6 at 2081 W. State Route 89A and at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop.
Festival memberships are available with privileges including advance e-mail alerts and announcements for all SIFF film and events. Membership levels range from $75 to $50,000.
Individual film tickets for this year’s Festival are $18 each and 10-and-20 ticket packages are available.
For information about memberships and all things Sedona International Film Festival, visit Sedonafilmfestival.com.
Sedona International Film Festival scheduled films
NARRATIVE FEATURES
Beau
Central Valley
Charlie in the Pandemic
Clocked
Condition of Return
Dealing With Dad
A Family for 1640 Days
Farewell, Mr. Haffmann
Hard Shell, Soft Shell
Hilma
Ibiza Blue
It’s Spring...
Lissa’s Trip
Long Flat Balls “Broken Promises”
Loren & Rose
Lost Transport
Love Gets a Room
Maamanithan [The Great Man]
The Marshmallow Mystery Tour
Munch
Pinball- The Man Who Saved the Game
Publish or Perish
Rally Caps
Remember This
The Road Dance
Róise & Frank
Schächten
The Seasons, four love stories
Silent Life
The Sleepy Time Gal
A Stage of Twilight
Stay Awake
Trust
Under The Influencer
Unpacking
White Irish Drinkers
The Wind and the Reckoning
The Year of the Dog
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
Almost an Island
The Art of Silence
Being Michelle
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Case for Kindness
Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins
Exposure
Girl Gang
The Grab
H2: The Occupation Lab
Hide and Seek
A House Made of Splinters
I Like It Here
Immediate Family
Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection
Lalo Guerrero: The Original Chicano
Mama Bears
The March on Rome
Objects
Of Medicine and Miracles
On These Grounds
Patrick and the Whale
Ranger
Relative
Sam Now
Sanson and Me
Savage Waters
The Secret Song
The Shadow Between Us
Song For Hope
Song of the Cicada
Subject
The Therapy
The Thief Collector
Unveiled: Joyce Tenneson & the Heroine’s Journey
The Visitors
When My Sleeping Dragon Woke
Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West
The YouTube Effect
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
The American Frontier
American Scar
Astor Place, The American Dream
Awadagin Pratt: Black in America
Bacon ‘N’ Laces
The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira
The Best Chef in the World
The Bunker Boom: Better Safe Than Sorry
Conducting Life
Down Home
Échale Ganas: The Villa’s Tacos Story
Elevated
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
Fight or Flight
For the Bees
Free to Run
Ibach
In the Rearview
Into the Mountain
John Leguizamo Live at Rikers
Microbiome
Mink!
Monumental Divide
My Dudus
Never Done
One Buck Won’t Hurt
Paving Tundra
Powers
Rare Enough
Remnants of Memory
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Sheri
Shut Up and Paint
Soldier
Swimming Through
There’s No End
Till the End
NARRATIVE SHORTS
The Aftermath
All That Glitters
All Through The Night
Ball and Vase
Before Dawn, Kabul Time
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Bluebird
The Code of Family
The Connection
DAD-rahpy
Dadu
Don’t You Go Nowhere
Hedgehog
Hidden
Into Dust
The Inventor
Knafeh
The Lost Crystals of Jessica’s Room
Lunchbox
My Dear Aunt Sally
No Time Off For Good Behavior
Other
Something in the Clouds
Sunscreen
Suppression
Table 8
Tarneit
The Third Defector
This is Their Land
This Wild Abyss
The Vacation
When She Was Good
Where No One Lives
ANIMATED SHORTS
Andy
The Block
Still With You