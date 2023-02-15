FESTIVAL: Karen Allen shares end-of-life conversations behind ‘A Stage of Twilight’

Ever wonder why filmmakers make the films they make?

Ever wonder why actors are attracted to certain films?

For Karen Allen (‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Starman,’ ‘White Irish Drinkers’) and writer/director/producer Sarah Schwab, it started when they sat across a dinner table in New York City more than a decade ago “sharing end-of-life issues and sharing our experiences,” Allen said.

She was appearing in a play, and Schwab was a young playwright.

That dinner – and those conversations – evolved over the next decade into, first, a play and then the film ‘A Stage of Twilight’, which will screen among the 150 films at the 29th annual Sedona International Film Festival, Feb. 18-26.

“It was the culmination of a long-term process,” Allen said. “I don’t think it’s ever happened before where I was so involved in the evolution of a piece of writing.”

Schwab added that Allen “came in early-on after having a nice dinner and sharing good conversation. It’s been nice to have a collaborator with a project for so long and finally have finished it.”

That project is loosely based on the passing of Schwab’s father when she was a teenager.

“He and I had many conversations about him passing away,” Schwab said. “When the time actually came, it helped me grieve in a healthier way. I’m hoping audiences take away the ability to have difficult conversations. End of life and end-of-life conversations are tricky. No one wants to have them, but every human being has to face it at one time or another.”

‘A Stage of Twilight’ follows Cora (Allen) and Barry (William Sandler), a retired couple enjoying life in their 70s. One day, Barry has a severe coughing fit and is diagnosed with a terminal heart disease. No longer able to hide his illness, or the unpleasant side effects, Barry makes the decision to rent a trailer home in the middle of the woods where he can die alone.

His hope for a dignified death proves to be a dispiriting struggle for Cora, especially when Joey, a 17-year-old neighbor who acts as a surrogate son enters the picture. As the days wind down to Barry’s departure, Cora is driven to make a critical decision for them both.

“One thing that’s always fascinated me about the conversations Barry and Cora have in the play and now the film, is whose death is it,” Allen said. “And since the very beginning of this, I’ve had two friends pass in a very similar situation. Both of them made decisions to die in a very isolated way, removing themselves from friends and family and the world at large because they wanted the experience of death to belong completely to them.

“For me, I wanted to be there with them and part of their journey up to the very end, as does Cora,” Allen added. “I’m intrigued by people making that decision, as are audiences. I feel, for many, it’s the first time they even considered that someone they love might make a decision like that, or even conceive of it as a possibility. It’s interesting to watch it ignite such intriguing conversations.”

There will be many conversations about this topic and others during the eight-day Festival. Allen and Schwab will be on hand for those that are generated by their film as will two-time Oscar nominated director Lasse Hallström for his newest film, ‘Hilma’; Jacqueline Bisset and Kelly Blatz for ‘Loren & Rose’; Dean Cain for former Sedona resident’s newest film, ‘Condition of Return’; Judd Hirsch and Amy Smart for ‘Rally Caps’; and Stephen Lang and Peter Riegert for the film ‘White Irish Drinkers,’ which also stars Allen.

Also during the Festival, Bisset will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and be at the screening of her favorite personal film, ‘Sleepy Time Gal.’

Films will be screened at the Festival-owned 99-seat Mary D. Fisher Theatre and the brand new 43-seat Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, which opened in mid-June, at 2030 W. State Route 89A, the two largest theaters at the Harkins Theaters Sedona 6 at 2081 W. State Route 89A and at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop.

Festival memberships are available with privileges including advance e-mail alerts and announcements for all SIFF film and events. Membership levels range from $75 to $50,000.



Individual film tickets for this year’s Festival are $18 each and 10-and-20 ticket packages are available.

For information about memberships and all things Sedona International Film Festival, visit Sedonafilmfestival.com.

