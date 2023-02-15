Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves

CAMP VERDE – Two people are being sought after the reported theft of a deep freezer from a local church.

According to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, two males entered the Seventh-day Adventist Church around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and took the freezer, which is “used for food distribution relating to their food bank and prevents donated perishable food from spoiling.”

The incident was captured on security video, and CVMO is distributing images of a suspect in hopes the public can identify him. The alleged suspect is wearing a black facemask, an Oakland Raiders ballcap and a crucifix necklace.

Anyone who may have information about the individual is asked to call the Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300.