Previous SIFF winner returns with drama ‘The Road Dance’

‘The Road Dance,’ an award-winning film set in the Scottish isles during World War I, marks a return to the Sedona International Film Festival for writer/director Richie Adams.

His previous film, ‘Una Vida: A Fable of Music and the Mind’ (2015) won the Audience Choice Award at SIFF and later became ‘Of Mind and Music.’

‘The Road Dance’ is equally character driven. It is based on John MacKay’s novel of the same name and adapted by Adams. It is set and filmed on the Isle of Lewis. Its Arizona premiere is Feb. 25 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center during the festival.

“I was sent the book, and once I read it, I thought the blackhouse community was incredible and the characters that MacKay brought to life so vivid,” Adams says. “As readers and audiences, we want to be transported to places we've never been or seen before. That’s what initially drew me to the story. And as I read the story, I could see a movie unfolding.”

The story:

As a young girl, Kirsty MacLeod (Hermione Corfield) would look across the ocean at America, alongside her father, with dreams of one day leaving her small, isolated village on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Scottish Hebrides behind, and setting sail to a new, adventurous life. The years pass, as does her father, she still living in the suffocating environment, alongside her pragmatic though supportive mother Mairi (Morven Christie) and blissful younger sister Annie (Ali Fumiko Whitney).

She finds solace and hope in the form of Murdo (Will Fletcher), an aspiring poet who longs for her affections, as she does for his. Though they keep their relationship secret, they spend time together dreaming of a new life in America. But all is set to change after the outbreak of the First World War. Murdo, already in a Scottish Regiment, joins the other young men of the village conscripted to fight and to soon be called to the Western Front, the odds of their return doubtful.

The humble village, featuring the likes of Peter the postman (Sean Gilder), Constable McRae (Ian Pirie) and Doctor MacLean (Mark Gatiss), hosts a road dance; a farewell celebration for the young lads headed to war, the dance taking place the night before their departure.

It’s on this fateful night that tragedy befalls Kirsty in an unimaginably horrific incident that will change her life forever. In the small, remote village, where everybody knows everyone else, she comes to grips with the reality and the shame that she alone must bear, her dreams of America and a life with Murdo all but extinguished.

‘The Road Dance’ won the Audience Award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2021 and the Jury Prize at the Manchester International Film Festival in 2022.