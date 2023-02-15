Release Your Creativity with 'The Artist’s Way’

When Mindy Mendelsohn first participated in The Artist’s Way, a Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity it had not yet become the international best-selling book that it is today. In 1987 she was part of a small group of students that met in author Julia Cameron’s tiny Victorian living room in Chicago.

One of Cameron’s earliest students, those twelve weeks dramatically altered how she approached her life. Daily she still practices the principles that she learned in the class nearly thirty-four years later. On Tuesday evenings beginning February 21 she will be facilitating the original 12-week workshop that the book is based in Sedona.

Cameron says of Mindy “Mindy knows my work intimately and brings to it her own considerable creativity.”

At that time the course was called Healing The Artist Within. Mendelsohn initially took the workshop in order to figure out what to do with the rest of her life. She notes “I had dramatically quit acting about six weeks prior, those twelve weeks dramatically altered how I approached my life; my entire life, not just my creative life. In many ways, though I didn’t fully understand this for years, the tools in The Artist’s Way have ultimately taught me how to come home to myself.”

The basis of The Artist's Way is that we are all meant to be creative. This means different things for different people. In Mendelsohn’s case she went to film school and eventually became an agent for feature film and television. It was two years after that first class Cameron began urging her to facilitate The Artist’s Way. In the 1990’s Mendelsohn became an internationally renowned facilitator of the acclaimed workshop, winning awards for her style in the classroom. She was also the keynote speaker at the international Reading Association Conference in New Mexico using the tools of the course to help educators in the classroom.

“After The Artist’s Way I found myself more open to actively pursuing my dreams,” says Mendelsohn “People say that they want to do something but then inside themselves have all these “reason’s” appear they can’t or it won’t work. It may appear to be outside circumstances but at its core an interior belief that stop them time and time again. They end up never taking action. After taking the class I no longer had all those excuses that I used in the past.”

Over the years, Mendelsohn has worked with people from all walks of life from professional actors and artists to teachers, housewives and stockbrokers. Each person had a different goal that they were moving toward at the end of the workshop.

During the 12-week period students often find themselves getting in touch with parts of themselves that they had long ago left behind. Past participants have compared this process to peeling back the layers of the onion. Over time the students become open to their own dreams. More importantly, after participating in the workshop they find themselves willing to take the risks necessary to pursue their own dreams. Many have even returned to take the workshop a second or third time finding that the class helps keep them on track.

Mendelsohn facilitates the original workshop that the acclaimed book “The Artist Way; A Path to Higher Creativity” is based upon. While it has a similar structure to the book, the workshop has a very personal tone containing both on exercises that are in the book and exercises that are designed specifically to address the needs of the individual.

The Artist’s Way Workshop will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings beginning Feb. 21. Class size is extremely limited to provide intimate one on one experience for participants. Remote participation via zoom is also available as this will be a hybrid in person/remote class for those who are either from out of area or prefer not to drive at night. . For more information regarding The Artist Way Workshop you can reach Mendelsohn on her cell phone at 213-268-0641. For information about her work, other classes and counseling please go to www.MindyMendelsohn.com.