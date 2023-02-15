Remember the Buffalo Soldiers

Fort Verde State Historic Park’s annual commemoration of the Buffalo Soldiers is Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The first Buffalo Soldiers troop serving at Fort Verde in 1885 was Troop I, 10th Cavalry. It was organized in 1866 and came to Fort Verde in 1885, following a distinguished record of military service during the Indian Wars of the western frontier.

The Buffalo Soldiers included two regiments of all-Black cavalry, the 9th and 10th cavalries, formed after Congress passed legislation in 1866 that allowed African Americans to enlist in the country’s regular peacetime military.

The legislation also brought about the creation of four Black infantry regiments. Many of the men in these regiments were among the approximately 180,000 African Americans who served in the Union Army during the Civil War.

The nickname “Buffalo Soldier” was given to them by the Native Americans they fought. The term eventually became synonymous with all of the African-American regiments formed in 1866.

The Buffalo Soldiers participated in the Spanish American War, and units continued to exist in some form through World War II.

At Fort Verde on Feb. 18, there will be re-enactors and living history presentations as well as the popular “Hold the Fort” Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration. The state park is at 125 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde. Call 928-567-3275.