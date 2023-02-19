Obituary: Billie Meador

Billie Meador

1939 - 2023

Billie Jean Meador, 83 of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away at home February 2, 2023 of natural causes.



Billie built and made her home with her husband Paul in Camp Verde in 1986. She was an accomplished artist who enjoyed riding horses with family and painting with friends.



Billie is survived by her son Mitch, Stepchildren Debbie, Paul and Lisa, Sisters Virginia, Carolyn and Cheryl.



Billie is proceeded in death by her husband Paul, parents John and Vivian Beck of Camp Verde, grandson Jake, brother Charley, sister Joy and Donna.



There will be no services planned at this time.



