Obituary: Carlieann Androus
Carlieann Androus
1947 - 2023
Carlieann Androus, Nana to her family, passed away at her home in Camp Verde, Arizona, February 1, 2023, at the age of 75, after several battles with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Carlieann was preceded in death by her husband Gary, son Troy, parents Blanche and Archie, great-nephew Reilley, and a number of aunts and uncles.
She is survived by daughter Wendy, granddaughter Katie, great-grandchildren Daxton and Troy, siblings Barry (Karen), AJ (Linda), Dobie (Wendell), Debbie (Pete), Dana (Dan), and countless nieces and nephews.
Carlieann’s life began in the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina. Her family moved to California in 1956. She moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in 2001, and this is what she would call God’s country. She loved Camp Verde.
Carlieann’s priorities were God, Family and Country, in that order. She was very patriotic, always had a flag flying. She was known around Camp Verde for being a founding member of Camp Verde Promotions, and Central Arizona Conservatives.
She was loved by many and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
She would appreciate in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to the Camp Verde United Christian School for Troy and Daxton.
Condolences and memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
