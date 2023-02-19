OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Prescott National Forest waives fees at day-use sites for Presidents Day Rain and snow may return this week to Verde Valley Wrong-way driver of suspected stolen vehicle nabbed on I-17 Driver faces DUI charges after crashing vehicle into power pole Mayor Elinski outlines present, future at first-ever State of the City address CVMO arrests suspect in freezer theft Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves INFLUENCERS: Mike Upp shaping community to put artists on the map Forecast: Bet your bottom dollar, the sun will come out Wednesday Cornville Road improvements see construction costs skyrocket

Subscribe Now
Mon, Feb. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Carlieann Androus

Carlieann Androus

Carlieann Androus

Originally Published: February 19, 2023 12:44 p.m.

Carlieann Androus

1947 - 2023

Carlieann Androus, Nana to her family, passed away at her home in Camp Verde, Arizona, February 1, 2023, at the age of 75, after several battles with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Carlieann was preceded in death by her husband Gary, son Troy, parents Blanche and Archie, great-nephew Reilley, and a number of aunts and uncles.

She is survived by daughter Wendy, granddaughter Katie, great-grandchildren Daxton and Troy, siblings Barry (Karen), AJ (Linda), Dobie (Wendell), Debbie (Pete), Dana (Dan), and countless nieces and nephews.

Carlieann’s life began in the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina. Her family moved to California in 1956. She moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in 2001, and this is what she would call God’s country. She loved Camp Verde.

Carlieann’s priorities were God, Family and Country, in that order. She was very patriotic, always had a flag flying. She was known around Camp Verde for being a founding member of Camp Verde Promotions, and Central Arizona Conservatives.

She was loved by many and will be missed by everyone that knew her.

She would appreciate in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to the Camp Verde United Christian School for Troy and Daxton.

Condolences and memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News