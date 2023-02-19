Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell

Jamee Marie Reddell

1981 - 2022

Jamee Marie Reddell was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on June 6, 1981 to father Robert W. Reddell and to mother Georgia J. Reddell.



Jamee, age 41, passed away surrounded by her loving family and closest friends on December 22, 2022 at the Verde Valley Medical Center.





Jamee’s talents were many, but she had a passion for softball, 3rd base, and after graduating from Camp Verde High School, she received a scholarship to play softball at Mesa Community College where she received her Associates Degree in Art. She was a logical expert when it came to understanding and helping with AZ legal water rights, becoming an entrepreneur and establishing her business was a goal she achieved in 2022.

Jamee’s most prideful achievement was becoming a devoted mother to her two children, whom were the most important part of her life.





Jamee truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting and spending time with family and friends, gardening, caring for her animals, thrifting to find new pieces of art to add to her collection, dancing in the rain, listening to music, and laughing.



Jamee had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way, spreading her love and light amongst all.





Jamee leaves to cherish her sweet memories, Lynn Reddell (grandmother), Robert W. Reddell (father), Georgia J. Reddell (mother), Joshua Reddell (brother), Devyn Livingston (son), Isybell Livingston (daughter), the Livingston Family to include John Livingston, Joy Livingston, and Peter Livingston (children’s father) as well as many, many family members and dear friends.





A celebration of life will be held on March 18, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Jack Pot Ranch, 2025 W. Camp Reservation Loop Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Condolences and memories are welcome to be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com as well as her Facebook page.



Information provided by the funeral home.