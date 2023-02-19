Obituary: Jamee Marie Reddell
Jamee Marie Reddell
1981 - 2022
Jamee Marie Reddell was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on June 6, 1981 to father Robert W. Reddell and to mother Georgia J. Reddell.
Jamee, age 41, passed away surrounded by her loving family and closest friends on December 22, 2022 at the Verde Valley Medical Center.
Jamee’s talents were many, but she had a passion for softball, 3rd base, and after graduating from Camp Verde High School, she received a scholarship to play softball at Mesa Community College where she received her Associates Degree in Art. She was a logical expert when it came to understanding and helping with AZ legal water rights, becoming an entrepreneur and establishing her business was a goal she achieved in 2022.
Jamee’s most prideful achievement was becoming a devoted mother to her two children, whom were the most important part of her life.
Jamee truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting and spending time with family and friends, gardening, caring for her animals, thrifting to find new pieces of art to add to her collection, dancing in the rain, listening to music, and laughing.
Jamee had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way, spreading her love and light amongst all.
Jamee leaves to cherish her sweet memories, Lynn Reddell (grandmother), Robert W. Reddell (father), Georgia J. Reddell (mother), Joshua Reddell (brother), Devyn Livingston (son), Isybell Livingston (daughter), the Livingston Family to include John Livingston, Joy Livingston, and Peter Livingston (children’s father) as well as many, many family members and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held on March 18, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Jack Pot Ranch, 2025 W. Camp Reservation Loop Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Condolences and memories are welcome to be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com as well as her Facebook page.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- CVMO arrests suspect in freezer theft
- Obituary: Wayne Thomas Dickinson
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Cornville Road improvements see construction costs skyrocket
- Obituary: Michael Lee Utz
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Pride tour ‘drag’ show draws protest from Cottonwood residents
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Main Street Cafe to hit the road
- Homeless woman diagnosed with cancer needs help of Cottonwood residents
- Miss Nature’s Arizona Pride Tour 2023, upset residents take to Council
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: