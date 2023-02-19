OFFERS
Obituary: Naoma L. Moore

Originally Published: February 19, 2023 12:39 p.m.

1924 - 2023

Naoma L. Moore passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023.

Naoma was born to Dollie (Foster) and John Lambeth on February 8, 1924, in Tamms, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband (John Moore), stepson (Bruce), sisters (Edith, Ruth, and AnnaMae), brothers (Donald and Daniel), grandson Kevin (Claudia), and great-granddaughter (Shasta).

She is survived by daughter Brenda (Dick), grandchildren Kim (Gregg), Claudia, Kristi (Ron), and Kerri (Manny), 12 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by stepson Robert, stepdaughter Linda and their families.

In 1955 Naoma and Brenda relocated to Phoenix AZ in their turquoise 1955 Chevy. Naoma worked as a cosmetologist and seamstress. Her skills as a seamstress and quilter were unsurpassed. In 1996 she moved to Cottonwood with her husband John Moore.

In the last years of her live she resided at Gracious Grannies, where she was lovingly cared for until her death.

She was also called grandma by many others. She was with us for many years, and no matter what, she always loved her family.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

