Obituary: Naoma L. Moore
Naoma L. Moore
1924 - 2023
Naoma L. Moore passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023.
Naoma was born to Dollie (Foster) and John Lambeth on February 8, 1924, in Tamms, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband (John Moore), stepson (Bruce), sisters (Edith, Ruth, and AnnaMae), brothers (Donald and Daniel), grandson Kevin (Claudia), and great-granddaughter (Shasta).
She is survived by daughter Brenda (Dick), grandchildren Kim (Gregg), Claudia, Kristi (Ron), and Kerri (Manny), 12 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by stepson Robert, stepdaughter Linda and their families.
In 1955 Naoma and Brenda relocated to Phoenix AZ in their turquoise 1955 Chevy. Naoma worked as a cosmetologist and seamstress. Her skills as a seamstress and quilter were unsurpassed. In 1996 she moved to Cottonwood with her husband John Moore.
In the last years of her live she resided at Gracious Grannies, where she was lovingly cared for until her death.
She was also called grandma by many others. She was with us for many years, and no matter what, she always loved her family.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- CVMO arrests suspect in freezer theft
- Obituary: Wayne Thomas Dickinson
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Cornville Road improvements see construction costs skyrocket
- Obituary: Michael Lee Utz
- Rain, snow in forecast across Verde Valley
- Deputies rescue shooting victim during standoff in Cornville
- Pride tour ‘drag’ show draws protest from Cottonwood residents
- Cottonwood’s big bank burglars still on the run
- Marshal’s Office seeks freezer thieves
- Cornville man describes pit bull attack
- MVP student arrested, accused of threatening classmates
- Main Street Cafe to hit the road
- Homeless woman diagnosed with cancer needs help of Cottonwood residents
- Miss Nature’s Arizona Pride Tour 2023, upset residents take to Council
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: