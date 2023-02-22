Sugar Thieves Duo play the blues at Main Stage Feb. 24

Mark your calendars for Feb. 24 as Main Stage welcomes the second-place winners of the International Blues Challenge, the Sugar Thieves Duo.

The Sugar Thieves Duo return to help us celebrate local legend Scooter’s 81st Birthday Bash. The Sugar Thieves Duo will keep the dance floor packed with their meat-shakin’ blues. The band plays 7-9 p.m. with a $5 cover for those 21 and over. After the Sugar Thieves stick around for some Karaoke with your host Jesse Peterson.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education. Wanderlust Brewing Company will be featured on Feb. 23. Beer School starts at 7 p.m. Saturday will feature DJ X Factor at 9 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.