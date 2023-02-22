Vision & Sound Free Symposium Feb. 27

Vision and Sound 2023 is presented by the Sedona Arts Center in partnership with the ASU Center for the Study of Race and Democracy and is supported by generous grants and sponsorships.

The free symposium will now take place on Monday, February 27 in Uptown Sedona at Sedona Arts Center. Registration is required for this free event for those who wish to attend in-person. The event will also be streamed LIVE online for free at VisionandSound.org.

This year, the exhibition features the creative works of Aaron Allen Marner, Bob Martin, Jenita Landrum, Patricia Bohannon, Stephen Marc, Jacqueline Chanda, Joe Willie Smith, and Shoreigh Williams.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the ASU Center for the Study of Race & Democracy, Dr. Lois Brown and her team on Vision & Sound this year,” says Sedona Arts Center CEO, Julie Richard. “While we worked with Lois on the opening and closing events last year, we have taken the relationship to a new level which is now a true partnership benefiting both organizations. It has been exciting developing the agenda, program and focus for the Symposium, in particular. Providing a link between understanding cultural equity and the arts has been our focus and we look forward to delivering an enriching and educational experience for all who attend”

Vision & Sound is Sponsored by: AZ Office of Tourism, ASU Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, Kling Family Foundation, The Links, Phoenix, City of Goodyear, and the City of Glendale.

