Thu, Feb. 23
WM announces changes at Gray Wolf Landfill

A candlestick flare is a control device at Gray Wolf Landfill as it installs a new gas collection system. (Photo courtesy WM of Arizona)

A candlestick flare is a control device at Gray Wolf Landfill as it installs a new gas collection system. (Photo courtesy WM of Arizona)

Originally Published: February 23, 2023 2:41 p.m.

DEWEY – WM of Arizona announced new installation at the Gray Wolf Landfill near Dewey in a news release Thursday. That includes a candlestick flare.

Regulations require the installation and operation of a gas collection and controls system by September. According to WM, the gas system will begin initial operation this month and will remain in operation for the life of the site.

Gray Wolf Regional Landfill is 3 miles west of Interstate 17 on State Route 169. Motorists may notice the candlestick flare, used for combusting excess biogas.

Since 1993, it has received solid waste primarily from Yavapai County. It is subject to Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality standards, specifically Title 40 of the National Emission Standards’ Code of Federal Regulations, Part 60 (40 CFR 60), Subpart Cf – Standards of Performance for Municipal Solid Waste Landfills.

The new gas system consists of two parts – collection and control. The collection portion includes wells drilled deep into the waste mass to remove landfill gas, wellheads for controlling gas flow, and piping to the flare. Blowers located near the flare pull the gas from the wells through the pipes to the control device. The control device is a candlestick flare that combusts the gas pulled from the landfill. The combustion will create a small flame that may at times be visible from State Route 169, especially at night.

“The primary component in landfill gas is methane generated from waste decomposition. Combusting the methane in the landfill gas reduces its greenhouse gas potential and lowers emissions from the site. The newly installed gas collection and control system is a positive addition that will reduce the environmental impact of the landfill for years to come,” according to the WM release.

