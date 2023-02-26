OFFERS
Obituary: Allan Rancourt

Originally Published: February 26, 2023 midnight

Allan Rancourt

1956 - 2023

Allan Rancourt, born October 30, 1956, in Lewiston, Maine, passed away February 14, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

