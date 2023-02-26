OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Overnight closures on I-17 this week Coombs Countertops Inc. on Main Street comes to an end after 50 years 2 Verde Valley housing organizations selected for community block grants On the hot seat: Alarm sounded over Coppar Canyon debt (Part 1) WM announces changes at Gray Wolf Landfill Defense gets time to peruse evidence in murder case Cottonwood to round up vacation-home rentals Wintry, windy forecast for Verde Valley Out of Africa will celebrate Dean Harrison's life Saturday Prescott National Forest waives fees at day-use sites for Presidents Day

Subscribe Now
Mon, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Overnight closures on I-17 this week
Also expect limited lanes

ADOT has scheduled controlled rock-blasting closures in both directions on Interstate 17 this week. (ADOT)

ADOT has scheduled controlled rock-blasting closures in both directions on Interstate 17 this week. (ADOT)

Originally Published: February 26, 2023 10:47 a.m.

Interstate 17 will continue to have slowdowns this week, including full closures in the late nights of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the rock-blasting schedule will cause nightly delays of at least an hour and backups of about two miles. The ongoing projects is for improvements and widening of I-17 between Anthem and Sunset Point, plus the addition of flex lanes.

I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. the nights of Tuesday, Feb. 28, Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2, for controlled rock blasting. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed at the same time.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 253-248) nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 28, to the morning of Friday, March 3, for controlled rock blasting.

Other Lane Restrictions

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between New River and Table Mesa roads (mileposts 232-236) from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for temporary striping and earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between New River and Table Mesa roads (mileposts 232-236) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 28, to the morning of Friday, March 3, for earthwork.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Black Canyon City (mileposts 242-244) from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for installation of construction signage.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 253-248) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 27, to the morning of Friday, March 3, for earthwork.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Bumble Bee Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 249-244) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 27, to the morning of Saturday, March 4, for earthwork.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between Table Mesa and New River roads (mileposts 236-232) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 27, to the morning of Saturday, March 4, for temporary striping and earthwork.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News