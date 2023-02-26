Overnight closures on I-17 this week
Also expect limited lanes
Interstate 17 will continue to have slowdowns this week, including full closures in the late nights of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the rock-blasting schedule will cause nightly delays of at least an hour and backups of about two miles. The ongoing projects is for improvements and widening of I-17 between Anthem and Sunset Point, plus the addition of flex lanes.
I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. the nights of Tuesday, Feb. 28, Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 2, for controlled rock blasting. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed at the same time.
Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 253-248) nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 28, to the morning of Friday, March 3, for controlled rock blasting.
Other Lane Restrictions
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between New River and Table Mesa roads (mileposts 232-236) from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for temporary striping and earthwork.
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between New River and Table Mesa roads (mileposts 232-236) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 28, to the morning of Friday, March 3, for earthwork.
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Black Canyon City (mileposts 242-244) from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, and from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for installation of construction signage.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 253-248) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 27, to the morning of Friday, March 3, for earthwork.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Bumble Bee Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 249-244) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 27, to the morning of Saturday, March 4, for earthwork.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between Table Mesa and New River roads (mileposts 236-232) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, Feb. 27, to the morning of Saturday, March 4, for temporary striping and earthwork.
