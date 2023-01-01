OFFERS
Catch 22: Convicted bank robber sought for probation violation

Michael Willis Chase

Michael Willis Chase

Originally Published: January 1, 2023 10:18 a.m.

It's Day 1 of Yavapai Silent Witness' Catch 22. For the first 22 days of 2023, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests.

Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Michael Willis Chase. On Nov. 21, 2019, Chase entered a bank on State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek and blew a whistle demanding to speak to the person in charge. He was wearing a large poncho covering his torso and legs. As a bank employee approached him, Chase displayed a bag and stated he had a bomb. The bank was immediately evacuated as Chase continued to be belligerent pacing back and forth and breaking out a large window inside the bank.

Chase was later taken into custody by law enforcement. Multiple agencies had to respond for this incident to include the Arizona Department of Public Safety to check for explosive devices inside the bank and in Chase’s van.

Chase was convicted of weapons misconduct and several other charges and was later placed on probation. He now has probation violation warrant for his arrest. Chase is described as a 51-year-old white male, 6-foot-1, 217 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was on Red Rock Cove Drive in Sedona.

If you provide information leading to an arrest, you could earn a $1,000 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

