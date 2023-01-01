OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Native Air opens base in Cottonwood Catch 22: Convicted bank robber sought for probation violation Camp Verde Online may become more virtual It’s 2023! What are you looking forward to in the New Year? Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde Clarkdale Historic Commission to get updates on Newstand, other projects Lew Currier defined an era for Jerome Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD Town of Camp Verde still on the prowl for new civil engineer Winter weather halts traffic north of Verde Valley

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Native Air opens base in Cottonwood

(Photo courtesy Native Air)

(Photo courtesy Native Air)

Originally Published: January 1, 2023 10:44 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Air Methods announced a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood. Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond, according to news release.

Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is located at the Cottonwood Airport. Native Air 83 expands life-saving care in the region, joining the existing aircraft bases Native 4, 14, and 7, which respond to Yavapai, Coconino, and Gila counties.

Native Air offers the community critical care, responding to emergency medical calls for trauma events including heart attacks and strokes, pediatric emergencies, burns and other incidents. Additionally, the team provides critical interfacility transports when patients need to move between hospitals for specialized care.

Native Air 83 is equipped with a Bell 407 aircraft and industry-leading equipment and medical devices. The aircraft and crew are skilled in high-altitude flight, positioned for mountainous terrain and rural scene calls. The Native Air crew achieved the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and carries the critical tools, medications, and supplies needed to provide ICU-level care while in flight.

“Having access to blood for scene calls is such a valuable resource in our community,” said Account Executive Jeannette Hovey. “With this tool, patients have the potential for better outcomes. Administration of blood, combined with rapid air transport, can truly help critically ill or injured patients who otherwise might not survive.”

Native Air’s emergency dispatch can be reached at 800-642-7828.

Information provided by Native Air.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News