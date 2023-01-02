Catch 22: County seeking suspect in child-molestation case

Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Belsazar Desena-Toledo. On June 12, 2022, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo allegedly had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico.

He is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. There is now a nationwide extraditable no-bond warrant for his arrest. Desena-Toledo is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you provide information leading to an arrest, you could earn a $1,000 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.