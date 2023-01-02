OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22: County seeking suspect in child-molestation case Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona Native Air opens base in Cottonwood Catch 22: Convicted bank robber sought for probation violation Camp Verde Online may become more virtual It’s 2023! What are you looking forward to in the New Year? Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde Clarkdale Historic Commission to get updates on Newstand, other projects Lew Currier defined an era for Jerome Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Catch 22: County seeking suspect in child-molestation case

Belsazar Desena-Toledo

Belsazar Desena-Toledo

Originally Published: January 2, 2023 midnight

Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Belsazar Desena-Toledo. On June 12, 2022, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo allegedly had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico.

He is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. There is now a nationwide extraditable no-bond warrant for his arrest. Desena-Toledo is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you provide information leading to an arrest, you could earn a $1,000 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News