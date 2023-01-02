OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22: County seeking suspect in child-molestation case Treacherous weather across Northern Arizona Native Air opens base in Cottonwood Catch 22: Convicted bank robber sought for probation violation Camp Verde Online may become more virtual It’s 2023! What are you looking forward to in the New Year? Teen tells YCSO he killed man in Camp Verde Clarkdale Historic Commission to get updates on Newstand, other projects Lew Currier defined an era for Jerome Motorist wrecks after nighttime pursuit by Jerome PD

Subscribe Now
Mon, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Loose Change Reunion Concert at Camp Verde Community Library

Loose Change original band members are Gary Simpkins, Sonja Whisman, Chris Baldwin, and Matt Fabritz. (Courtesy/Camp Verde Library)

Loose Change original band members are Gary Simpkins, Sonja Whisman, Chris Baldwin, and Matt Fabritz. (Courtesy/Camp Verde Library)

Originally Published: January 2, 2023 3:37 p.m.

Start the new year right on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room with a special Music in the Stacks Reunion Concert featuring the return of the original band members of Loose Change.

Loose Change is a four-piece folk/rock ensemble focused on the eclectic and nuanced songs of Gary Simpkins, a performer/singer/songwriter with plenty to say and plenty to sing about. Gary’s choice of songs is wonderfully eclectic. He includes a mix of cover songs and original tunes.

The band Loose Change is a solid and dynamic group of performers that have played a number of shows together in the Verde Valley. They include Cottonwood’s Sonja Whisman, singer and fiddler/violinist extraordinaire, visiting Winnipeg Canadian Chris Baldwin, bassist and singer for this ensemble and a wonderful singer/songwriter in his own right, and Clarkdale’s Matt Fabritz, long-time percussionist for many rock, country and church bands in the Verde Valley. Together their harmonies, leads, and rhythm section provide a powerful yet pleasingly full sound that will raise you up and take you on a musical magic carpet ride.

Gary has been around the folk/rock, singer/songwriter scene since the ’60’s, cutting his teeth on the Open Mic scene in his college days in New Haven. He’s played gigs all over the Northeast, notably at the Bitter End in New York City, Club 47 (Now Club Passim’s) in Cambridge, the Exit in New Haven, and Salt in Newport (where he opened for Maria Muldaur). “No time in history did music make as much of a difference than in the ’60’s,” reflected Simpkins. “Many of the songs I do, including songs by Dave Mallett, John Phillips, and, of course, Bob Dylan, are more than just protest songs. They are a mirror into everything ‘60’s - the war, politics, social justice, free love - everything.”

Gary moved to Arizona in the ’80’s and for the past 30 years has been playing folk festivals and shows throughout the region in and around the Verde Valley. He has also almost continuously run open mikes since the ’60’s, including the current weekly version at the library on non-holiday Mondays, and is dedicated to giving new musicians the same mentoring that he had when he started out in New Haven. The monthly Music in the Stacks series that Gary brought to Camp Verde Community Library has been the library’s longest most successful adult program.

Come and experience the power of ’60’s, ’70’s, and ’80’s folk/rock with passionate musicians who bring a rich personal history to their performances on Tuesday, January 3rd at 4:00pm at the Camp Verde Community Library.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at CampVerde.az.gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News