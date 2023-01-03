OFFERS
Catch 22 seeks Prescott fugitive

Originally Published: January 3, 2023 midnight

Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Stephanie Camera. In the late evening hours of Nov. 11, 2020, Camera approached a private residence in the 2400 block of Shane Drive in Prescott and began pounding on the front door demanding to be let in. When she was refused, she broke a window next to the front door using a metal bar and entered the residence. Once inside, Camera confronted multiple victims swinging the bar toward them and striking one victim in the face, causing injury. Upon arrival, YCSO deputies took Camera into custody.

She was later convicted of aggravated assault, burglary and disorderly conduct and sentenced to a term in the Arizona Department of Corrections. She was later release on probation. She now has a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant for her arrest.

Camera is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic female 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in the 800 block of West Gurley Street in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to an arrest, you could earn a $1,000 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

