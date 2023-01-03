New Year's baby at VVMC
Originally Published: January 3, 2023 1:35 p.m.
The first baby born in 2023 at Verde Valley Medical Center was Mathias Rios Suarez.
Mathias was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 12:04 p.m. to Emily Suarez and Manuel Rios of Cottonwood. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
