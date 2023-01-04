$5,208 raised by Kaleidoscope Redrocks in 2022

Kaleidoscope Redrocks (KR), the Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo is proud to report their fundraising efforts for 2022 totaled $5,208. Among the 12 organizations and individuals for whom they raised money, donating 100% of their generous tips, their largest single show was for Beaver Creek Kiwanis to Help End Human Trafficking for $675. That show combined with the Coalition Against Human Trafficking- Northern Arizona, Gracie, 17 and Tivona Moskoff, 13 raised a total of $1,129 for the cause to End Human Trafficking.

But, the cause that raised the most money they received and donated was for local USMC Veteran Mark Cary for his four missions to Ukraine. KR performed six shows at Vino Di Sedona for Mark between Mar. and Dec. totaling $1,665.

In three shows for Pets Return Home, a rescue rehabilitation ranch in Clarkdale, many tails were wagging for the $1,023 the puppies and dogs received for food, medicine and shelter.

And, in the spirit of the holidays, for their final show of the year on Christmas Eve, the ladies raised $351 for the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance to put them over the $5,000 goal they set for the year. For the remaining seven other organizations and individuals, KR raised $1,040.

“We are humbled and grateful to so many people that donated both small and large amounts to share what they could to help others in need. Our mission is ‘to make people good’ with our music and feel blessed to do that for such worthy causes,” gratefully express Gracie and Tivona of Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

Please join KR for their debut performance at the Pavilion stage at Posse Grounds Park on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. for Sedona’s first Winter Play Day!